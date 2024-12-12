Over $18 Million In Holidays Act Remediation Payments Made To Health NZ’s Taranaki Staff

Cath Cronin, Deputy chief Executive Te Manawa Taki Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora:

Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora is pleased to confirm that approximately $18.6 million in Holidays Act remediation payments have been processed today for Taranaki staff.

This is an important milestone in getting these payments to our staff.

The money is expected to be in the bank accounts of 2421 staff owed a remediation payment by tomorrow morning.

Staff receiving payments work across the health system and include nurses, doctors, allied health staff, health care assistants, cleaners and administrators.

We are very pleased for our staff that payments have been processed today and our Taranaki staff are receiving the money they are owed.

Resolving Holidays Act Remediation payments for these staff has been extremely complex and time-consuming work requiring a large amount of manual processing and specialist skills.

Nationally we have about 90,000 current employees plus 130,000 former employees covered by the Holidays Act remediation project, for the period from 1 May 2010 to the present day.

Taranaki is the tenth payroll nationally to have the payments processed to current staff with Auckland, Counties Manukau, Waitematā, Hawke’s Bay, South Canterbury and four former shared services (HealthAlliance, Health Partnerships, Health Source and Northern Region Alliance) also completed.

The payment to Taranaki staff takes the total amount paid so far nationally to over $275.6 million across 37,621 current employees.

We aim to complete the Holidays Act remediation payments to all current employees by July 2025. The first payments to former employees will start in early 2025

© Scoop Media

