The Government’s Plan Is To Kill General Practice. Ignorance Or Intention?

This week’s Health Workforce Plan released by Te Whatu Ora demonstrates a profound negligence, says General Practitioners Aotearoa (GPA).

The purpose of the Plan is to “to strengthen the clinical frontline and deliver on the Government’s priorities”.

GPs are the frontline of the frontline, says GPA chair Dr Buzz Burrell, but they barely get a mention in this document, as New Zealand Doctor well reported.

The GP workforce is in dire straits. Over half of New Zealand GPs plan to retire in the time period this Workforce Plan covers.

“Te Whatu Ora regularly trots out its target of 300 GP trainees per year as a commitment to growing the workforce,” Burrell says.

“Let me tell you, that target has never been achieved, and never will be achieved without significant investment in the sector,” he says.

“It’s not a commitment at all. It’s lip service, and it’s an embarrassment.”

Hospital trainee doctors are paid 18% more than GP trainees, and Te Whatu Ora pays their training fees, while many GPs have to fund their own training.

“I love being a GP, but frankly I understand why new doctors are choosing different specialties,” Burrell says.

“The only conclusion one can draw from this plan and the general lack of investment in general practice, is that our government does not see a role for GPs in the future.”

“My only question is: is the Government intentionally killing general practice, or is it pure ignorance?”

Breakdown:

Health Workforce Plan targets

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“These targets are simply not achievable with the currently eroding GP workforce.”

– Dr Buz

About General Practitioners Aotearoa

General Practitioners Aotearoa (GPA) is the only independent organisation exclusively representing the voices of doctors working in general practice. We are member-funded and recieve no government money. GPA formed after the demise of the New Zealand Medical Association to independently advocate for GPs. gpaotearoa.co.nz

© Scoop Media

