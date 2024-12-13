Age Concern Wellington Region Highlighting Loneliness As A Major Issue For Many Seniors This Christmas

This Christmas, Age Concern is stepping up to tackle loneliness among seniors by delivering more than 50 special gift bags to those most in need across the Wellington Region. With the generous support of Pulse Energy, Summerset Boulcott, Gilmours, CK & Co. Realty, and AMP, the gifts will be hand-delivered by staff and volunteers on Monday.

These gestures of kindness aim to brighten the lives of seniors who might otherwise spend Christmas alone. The initiative comes in the wake of sobering data from the 2023 Census, which revealed that one in four seniors in the Wellington Region lives alone – an increase of over 8% in the past 5 years. This stark reality highlights the growing issue of isolation and loneliness among older members of our community.

“Loneliness is not just a statistic; it’s a daily reality for thousands of seniors in our region,” said Stephen Opie, Age Concern Wellington Region CEO. “The gifts are a small way to show these individuals they are remembered and valued. But beyond that, we want to inspire everyone to connect with the seniors in their lives and neighbourhoods.”

Research shows that isolation can have serious effects on mental and physical health, with seniors being particularly vulnerable. Age Concern is encouraging the community to take proactive steps to address this. A phone call, a visit, or even a friendly wave can help build connections that can help combat loneliness and create stronger communities.

“This holiday season, let’s all do something small that could mean something big for someone else,” said Stephen Opie.

Age Concern’s initiative reflects the power of community and the difference we can make when we come together to support those who need it most.

