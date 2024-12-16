Christmas Wish For Better Heart Healthcare In New Zealand

Dear Santa,

We are so excited for Christmas this year! We have decorated our tree, and I can’t wait for you to come.

We know you and your elves will be very busy wrapping gifts and packing your sleigh, so we hope we aren’t too late sending you our wish list.

We would like to ask for something truly magical for the people of New Zealand.

At Kia Manawanui Trust - The Heart of Aotearoa, we want to improve heart healthcare for those suffering from heart disease. Many New Zealanders are waiting far too long for the care they need, and we would love your help to change that.

Here’s what we wish for this Christmas:

Increased funding for heart healthcare, to ensure quicker access to critical tests, treatments, and surgeries for those in need.

More cardiac beds to reduce waiting times and ensure that no one has to wait for life-saving care.

Modern equipment and facilities in hospitals, so that every person receives the highest standard of care.

More cardiac staff, and the funding to support the resources that go with them.

We believe that with your magic, Santa, we can help bring about a healthier future for all New Zealanders.

With love and hope,

The Kia Manawanui Trust Team

