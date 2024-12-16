Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Christmas Wish For Better Heart Healthcare In New Zealand

Monday, 16 December 2024, 8:35 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

Dear Santa,

We are so excited for Christmas this year! We have decorated our tree, and I can’t wait for you to come.

We know you and your elves will be very busy wrapping gifts and packing your sleigh, so we hope we aren’t too late sending you our wish list.

We would like to ask for something truly magical for the people of New Zealand.

At Kia Manawanui Trust - The Heart of Aotearoa, we want to improve heart healthcare for those suffering from heart disease. Many New Zealanders are waiting far too long for the care they need, and we would love your help to change that.

Here’s what we wish for this Christmas:

  • Increased funding for heart healthcare, to ensure quicker access to critical tests, treatments, and surgeries for those in need.
  • More cardiac beds to reduce waiting times and ensure that no one has to wait for life-saving care.
  • Modern equipment and facilities in hospitals, so that every person receives the highest standard of care.
  • More cardiac staff, and the funding to support the resources that go with them.

We believe that with your magic, Santa, we can help bring about a healthier future for all New Zealanders.

With love and hope,

The Kia Manawanui Trust Team

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 