Animal Owners Urged To Make A List And Check It Twice These Summer Holidays - NZVA

Are your dog’s vaccinations up-to-date if you’re checking them into a boarding kennel over the festive break? Does the cat sitter have your vet’s contact details and know what to do in an emergency? And, how exactly do you keep a camelid cool on a long, hot summer’s day?

Answers to these questions and more are featured in the New Zealand Veterinary Association’s (NZVA) Te Pae Kīrehe Summer Holiday checklists, which animal owners are encouraged to read ahead of the summer break. Whether animals will be staying in pet accommodation; enjoying a staycation at home with their owners; travelling with them to their holiday destination; or remaining at home in the care of a house sitter, the guides support owners to plan ahead for the holiday season. The NZVA is also sharing a wide range of resources that support animal owners to keep their animals healthy during the holiday period and understand what to do if they have an animal health emergency.

The summer holidays can be a busy time for veterinary teams as animals face hot conditions and potential festive and summer-related health emergencies. NZVA Head of Veterinary Services (Companion Animal) Sally Cory reminded animal owners to think P.E.T. which stands for Pause. Emergency call. Take.

"During the summer holiday period your regular vet clinic may be closed, so in an animal emergency, it’s important owners first Pause and think for a moment about whether their pet needs emergency care or could be seen by their vet during normal business hours," she said. "If you think your pet needs emergency care or you’re unsure, make an emergency call by phoning your vet clinic for advice. Then, follow the advice you receive to either take your animal to an emergency clinic, or book an appointment during normal business hours. Keeping emergency clinics for emergencies only means very sick animals can get the treatment they need quickly and vet teams are not overwhelmed."

The NZVA’s Summer Holiday campaign provides information for both companion animal and lifestyle block owners. On the companion animal front, Sally says a little forward planning goes a long way to making sure everyone - including our furry friends - enjoy a safe and happy festive season.

"The first thing to tick off on the checklist is to make sure you’re registered with your local veterinary practice, and you know their opening hours and contact details if there’s an emergency," she said. "This includes having contact details handy for the vet clinic at your holiday destination if you’re taking your pet with you. Taking good care of your animals helps to prevent them from getting sick and needing emergency care in the first place, so make sure you’re up-to-date with vaccinations and they’re safe and secure both at home and out and about."

Other resources being shared by the NZVA include advice on foods to keep away from pets that are toxic or unsafe to them; arrangements to be made if you’re leaving pets with a sitter; reminders to check for warnings about toxic algae and water quality; keeping an eye out for Karaka berries that can be fatal to dogs; keeping pets away from shellfish and jellyfish at the beach; and general advice, such as never leaving pets in cars.

NZVA Head of Veterinary Services (Large Animal) Cristin Dwyer said advice for lifestyle animals varies between species, but the main message is to ensure cows, sheep, camelids, chickens, pigs and horses are kept cool and comfortable during the heat, and owners and property sitters monitor animals for signs of heat stress.

"If you’re going to be away from your property over the holiday break, make sure you arrange for a responsible, experienced person to mind your animals and that the sitter has everything they need to do this during this time," she said. "This includes knowing what to feed each type of animal and how much; that there is sufficient feed to cover the time period; medications or supplements are labelled with clear instructions; and each day they check that the water troughs are full and clean."

Lifestyle block owners are encouraged to review the NZVA’s checklist ahead of the summer break and if a property sitter is going to be looking after animals, make sure they are provided with contact details, a summary of any health conditions, and have a support person they can contact if they need assistance, i.e. a trusted neighbour.

Animal owners are also urged to prepare for fireworks that are likely to be set off around New Year’s Eve. To reduce stress and anxiety in companion animals, keep pets indoors in a cosy place where they can hide, like a crate; ensure the property is secure; and check on them regularly. Move horses and other large animals to a paddock, stable or area away from fireworks, secure fences and gates, and check on them regularly.

To download the summer holiday checklists and resources, visit: https://nzva.org.nz/public/summer-holidays/

