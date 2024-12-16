Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Aotearoa New Zealand Is Flying Blind On Misinformation

Monday, 16 December 2024, 11:13 am
Press Release: Public Health Communication Centre

A new Public Health Expert Briefing warns that Aotearoa New Zealand's lack of awareness and monitoring of misinformation leaves the country vulnerable to emerging false narratives.

Dr John Kerr, lead author of the Briefing, notes that several key initiatives addressing misinformation have been dismantled over the past year. "Organisations that tracked and reported on online content have recently closed, and progress on new social media regulations has stalled," he says.

Dr Kerr says this creates a significant blind spot for New Zealand, hindering the understanding of what information people are encountering and how it may be influencing their health choices and those of their communities.

Misinformation—broadly defined as harmful, inaccurate information—poses a genuine threat to public health. Misleading information can lead to people taking potentially harmful bogus cures, fuel vaccine hesitancy, and ultimately undermine trust in science and medicine.

Official reports from both New Zealand and overseas, reviewed in the Public Health Communication Centre Briefing, consistently highlight misinformation as a pressing issue. These reports emphasise the importance of monitoring online platforms to understand the narratives and stories being shared.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Public surveys over the last three years show that most New Zealanders are concerned about misinformation, especially in the context of public health.

According to Dr Kerr, a basic level of investment is needed to listen to what is being shared on public, online platforms and to identify key trends or narratives that could lead to harmful health outcomes.

Previous research commissioned by the government has outlined a model of how New Zealand could set up an organisation dedicated to keeping tabs on misinformation. “So we already have a blueprint for how this would work,” says Dr Kerr.

Such monitoring would help public health practitioners and frontline health staff understand the context of misleading information. “This, in turn, would help them engage in empathetic conversations and provide accurate information to counter misinformation.”

“It is important to avoid overstating the risks of misinformation,” says Dr Kerr. “But without active monitoring and research in New Zealand, we cannot accurately assess these risks or make informed decisions on how to address them.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, and access exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Public Health Communication Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 