Aotearoa New Zealand Is Flying Blind On Misinformation

A new Public Health Expert Briefing warns that Aotearoa New Zealand's lack of awareness and monitoring of misinformation leaves the country vulnerable to emerging false narratives.

Dr John Kerr, lead author of the Briefing, notes that several key initiatives addressing misinformation have been dismantled over the past year. "Organisations that tracked and reported on online content have recently closed, and progress on new social media regulations has stalled," he says.

Dr Kerr says this creates a significant blind spot for New Zealand, hindering the understanding of what information people are encountering and how it may be influencing their health choices and those of their communities.

Misinformation—broadly defined as harmful, inaccurate information—poses a genuine threat to public health. Misleading information can lead to people taking potentially harmful bogus cures, fuel vaccine hesitancy, and ultimately undermine trust in science and medicine.

Official reports from both New Zealand and overseas, reviewed in the Public Health Communication Centre Briefing, consistently highlight misinformation as a pressing issue. These reports emphasise the importance of monitoring online platforms to understand the narratives and stories being shared.

Public surveys over the last three years show that most New Zealanders are concerned about misinformation, especially in the context of public health.

According to Dr Kerr, a basic level of investment is needed to listen to what is being shared on public, online platforms and to identify key trends or narratives that could lead to harmful health outcomes.

Previous research commissioned by the government has outlined a model of how New Zealand could set up an organisation dedicated to keeping tabs on misinformation. “So we already have a blueprint for how this would work,” says Dr Kerr.

Such monitoring would help public health practitioners and frontline health staff understand the context of misleading information. “This, in turn, would help them engage in empathetic conversations and provide accurate information to counter misinformation.”

“It is important to avoid overstating the risks of misinformation,” says Dr Kerr. “But without active monitoring and research in New Zealand, we cannot accurately assess these risks or make informed decisions on how to address them.”

