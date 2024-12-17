Wellington NZNO Members To Strike Tomorrow

Wellington NZNO members employed by Te Whatu Ora will tomorrow (Wednesday 18 December) strike for four hours over patient safety concerns following recent collective bargaining with Health NZ.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) members fear Te Whatu Ora’s plans to pause a key component of its safe staffing programme put patient and whānau safety and wellbeing at risk.

NZNO Wellington delegate and spokesperson Jinty Graham says understaffing means nurses are under constant stress trying to perform their duties.

"Being continually short-staffed is demoralising for nurses. We are unable to give our patients the level of care and request they need.

"As nurses we come to work every day not knowing if the ward is going to be safe to work on," Jinty Graham says.

WHEN: Wednesday 18 December 2024

WHERE: Outside Wellington Hospital, 49 Riddiford Street, Newtown, Wellington

TIME: 1pm-3pm

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

