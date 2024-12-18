Food, Fashion And Fundraising: ME RESPITE Announces Charity Dinner To Support ME/CFS Community

ME RESPITE is thrilled to announce an upcoming Charity Dinner fundraiser, with guests poised to come dressed in your glittering best!

This special evening is dedicated to increasing awareness and raising funds for the ME/CFS (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) community and those with related illnesses, including Fibromyalgia (FM) and Long Covid (LC).

Guests will enjoy an exciting lineup of activities, including music, dancing, a delicious dinner and dessert, a raffle, live and silent auctions, and a spectacular fashion show. Fabulous local models will showcase some of the latest designer clothing from The Charity Boutique in Rices Mall, Howick. The Fashion Show will be compered by local Howick identity, Val Lott.

Funds raised during the event will directly support ME RESPITE’s crucial support programmes.

These include:

Free meals and grocery deliveries to those who are house-bound, unable to shop or prepare meals due to severe symptoms

Clothing and household items for those who are struggling on inadequate incomes

Regular wellbeing calls and checks to reduce isolation and improve mental health

Mentoring for those newly diagnosed with ME/CFS, FM, LC

Peer support, education and management advice

Individually tailored support as needed

Social events to raise awareness

"This event is more than just a night out; it’s a vital step in helping us continue to support the ME/CFS community and increase awareness” says the Charity’s CEO, Phil Morton. "We invite everyone to join us for an evening of food, fashion, and fundraising for a cause that truly matters."

Event Details

Date: Thursday, 20 February 2025

Thursday, 20 February 2025 Time: 6.30pm – 9.30pm

6.30pm – 9.30pm Location: Bosuns Bar, 78 Picton Street, Howick, enter via The Good Home

Bosuns Bar, 78 Picton Street, Howick, enter via The Good Home Tickets: Available for purchase online via Eventfinda

Join us in bring help, support and hope an underserved community that continues to fight for visibility and support. Together, we can make living everyday easier by growing vital services for those impacted by these chronic illnesses.

For more information please visit merespite.org.nz.

About ME RESPITE:

ME RESPITE is a registered charity providing practical support to those with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) and related illnesses. They offer wellbeing calls, support groups, meals programmes, education, mentoring, targeted support, and social events.

