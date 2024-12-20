Healthline Reduces Pressure On Emergency Departments

Emergency departments are a critical part of New Zealand's healthcare system, and every day, patients come through their doors, seeking acute care for injuries and illnesses.

However, the reality is that not all patients who visit emergency departments truly require emergency care. New research shows that a simple phone call to Healthline prevents close to 23,000 unnecessary emergency department visits each year.

The free service (run by Whakarongorau Aotearoa / New Zealand Telehealth Services) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, connecting callers with experienced nurses and paramedics who provide health information and advice including self-care options, and direct patients to the appropriate healthcare service, whether that’s a GP, a pharmacist, or an emergency department when emergency care is needed.

A recent study in Te Manawa Taki (Midlands region) explored how many patients might avoid unnecessary emergency department visits if they contacted Healthline first. Led by Associate Professor Mike O'Sullivan, from the University of Auckland and Te Pūnaha Matatini (Aotearoa New Zealand’s Centre of Research Excellence for Complex Systems), with support from Riley Parsons, also from the University of Auckland, the initial research suggests that around ten percent of those attending emergency departments each year in the region could have been better served by Healthline. This equates to about 15 to 20 patients a day at Waikato Hospital, eight patients at Tauranga Hospital, four at Rotorua Hospital, and four at New Plymouth Hospital.

"Healthline nurses and paramedics can provide trusted health advice and information about what to do next." said Dr Ruth Large, Chief Clinical Officer Whakarongorau and a researcher involved in the study. "With their experience and telehealth tools - including sharing images and video with callers - they play a key role, guiding people to self-care or referring them to the right professional. This has a proven impact on reducing pressure on emergency departments."

The study also looked at the reverse: how many patients might end up in an emergency department if they didn’t access Healthline? In the Waikato region, for instance, the initial research suggests that around 30 people a day who called Healthline would have otherwise presented to emergency departments. Similarly, around 17 patients in Bay of Plenty, eight in Taranaki, and eight in Lakes district were served by Healthline instead of presenting to an emergency department. Across Te Manawa Taki, Healthline is helping to prevent close to 23,000unnecessary emergency department visits each year.

"The numbers clearly show that Healthline is playing an important role in alleviating pressure on emergency departments," says Health New Zealand - Te Whatu Ora Operations Director, Medicine and OPR - Waikato District, Melody Mitchell. "By helping patients to manage minor conditions at home, we can help ensure that emergency department resources are available for those people who are having an emergency.

"I encourage people to access Healthline first if you are unsure of the best care option, especially over the summer period. "The findings have started discussions about integrating Healthline more closely with emergency departments. Waikato Hospital, for example, is exploring ways to identify non-urgent patients in the emergency departments who could be put in touch with Healthline on-site for advice, rather than waiting to access acute services. Overall, the research highlights the importance of an integrated healthcare system where services like Healthline and emergency departments work in tandem. "Understanding healthcare as a complex system is important to ensure the right patient gets the right care at the right time," said Associate Professor Mike OSullivan. "Healthline is helping to streamline care and improve outcomes for everyone."

