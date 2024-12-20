Funding For Euthanasia, But Not Palliative Care

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Friday, 20 December 2024, 7:28 pm
Press Release: Family First New Zealand

In a disturbing development affecting our already under-resourced palliative care service, Health New Zealand is looking to sack the only two people focused on improving the already under-funded and under-supported palliative care system. And a new report warns that children are not receiving the palliative care they deserve.

Those in the health sector have alerted Family First NZ that Health New Zealand proposes to disestablish the National Palliative Care Programme with its two staff focused on improving palliative care outcomes.

Ironically, the programme focused on assisted suicide and euthanasia will continue with its five staff.

This is all happening while reports come out, such as Rei Kotuku (Paediatric Palliative Care NZ), noting that over 75% of children cannot receive the specialist palliative care they need.

“Serious questions must be asked as to why Health New Zealand is more than willing to fund and promote euthanasia, but cut the already poorly funded palliative care space, including for children,” says Simon O’Connor, Director of External Engagement for Family First NZ.

Associate Professor Ben Gray of Otago University's Department of Primary Health Care noted New Zealand is beginning to show the same dynamics as Oregon’s euthanasia experience, where the majority seeking the early end of their lives are white, wealthy, and educated.

As more money and focus is put into euthanasia and assisted suicide, the inequalities across the health sector will increase.

The head of New Zealand’s pro-euthanasia advocacy group indicated that euthanasia is a useful cost cutting measure for a stretched health system. Mary Panko, the President of the End of Life Choice Society, said the quiet bit out loud when speaking to RNZ when the euthanasia law was coming into effect:

"If you're in hospital and in the last six months of your life receiving high-level medical attention, that is going to be costing the country. We are not proposing this as a cost-saving measure ... but we are saying that it's not going to be any more expensive."

The intention is clear, and has been echoed by other New Zealand pro-euthanasia advocates - that euthanasia saves money.

And that should concern all of us – but especially vulnerable people who are facing a terminal illness yet want to experience dignity and the very best palliative care in their final months or years.

