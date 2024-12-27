PMA Deploys PACMAT Mental Health Team To Vanuatu Following 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake

PACMAT team (Photo/Supplied)

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Medical Assistance Team (PACMAT) has been deployed to Vanuatu in response to the devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Port Vila on 17 December 2024. Supported by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), the mission will see the team provide mental health and psychosocial support to local communities affected by the natural disaster, led by the Vanuatu Ministry of Health.

PMA’s PACMAT team has been mobilised at the formal request of the Vanuatu Government to address urgent healthcare needs. The PACMAT team departed today aboard a New Zealand Defence Force aircraft from Whenuapai Air Base. The team consists of 9 highly trained professionals, including psychiatrists, primary care nurses, mental health specialists, a general surgeon, and a general practitioner.

PMA Chief Executive, Debbie Sorensen, says the request was met with an immediate response.

"We have deployed teams to Vanuatu before and know the mental health landscape well, thanks to our strong relationships with our local colleagues on the ground. For us, this is about answering the call to serve whenever our Pacific families and communities are in need, and this is one of those times.

"The PACMAT team will work closely with local mental health personnel to ensure that they provide tailored and culturally appropriate support, led by local intel."

PACMAT has previously supported Vanuatu following Cyclones Judy and Kevin in 2023 and is actively engaged in a three-year mental health project in the region.

PACMAT Clinical Director, Dr. Kalo Lalahi-Jermyn, reaffirmed the team’s readiness to provide vital support wherever it is needed.

"Our PACMAT team is committed to supporting the recovery efforts by providing much needed medical and mental health care. We extend our gratitude to the Government of Vanuatu for their trust and to the New Zealand Defence Force for assisting with logistics.

"Our immediate focus is to provide mental health and medical support to communities in need, while ensuring that our team integrates with local and international efforts for a coordinated response."

