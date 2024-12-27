Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

PMA Deploys PACMAT Mental Health Team To Vanuatu Following 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake

Friday, 27 December 2024, 11:31 am
Press Release: Pasifika Medical Association Group

PACMAT team (Photo/Supplied)

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Medical Assistance Team (PACMAT) has been deployed to Vanuatu in response to the devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Port Vila on 17 December 2024. Supported by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), the mission will see the team provide mental health and psychosocial support to local communities affected by the natural disaster, led by the Vanuatu Ministry of Health.

PMA’s PACMAT team has been mobilised at the formal request of the Vanuatu Government to address urgent healthcare needs. The PACMAT team departed today aboard a New Zealand Defence Force aircraft from Whenuapai Air Base. The team consists of 9 highly trained professionals, including psychiatrists, primary care nurses, mental health specialists, a general surgeon, and a general practitioner.

PMA Chief Executive, Debbie Sorensen, says the request was met with an immediate response.

"We have deployed teams to Vanuatu before and know the mental health landscape well, thanks to our strong relationships with our local colleagues on the ground. For us, this is about answering the call to serve whenever our Pacific families and communities are in need, and this is one of those times.

"The PACMAT team will work closely with local mental health personnel to ensure that they provide tailored and culturally appropriate support, led by local intel."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

PACMAT has previously supported Vanuatu following Cyclones Judy and Kevin in 2023 and is actively engaged in a three-year mental health project in the region.

PACMAT Clinical Director, Dr. Kalo Lalahi-Jermyn, reaffirmed the team’s readiness to provide vital support wherever it is needed.

"Our PACMAT team is committed to supporting the recovery efforts by providing much needed medical and mental health care. We extend our gratitude to the Government of Vanuatu for their trust and to the New Zealand Defence Force for assisting with logistics.

"Our immediate focus is to provide mental health and medical support to communities in need, while ensuring that our team integrates with local and international efforts for a coordinated response."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Pasifika Medical Association Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 