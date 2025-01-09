Not All Upcycled Food Is Created Equal: What Is Sustainable?

Globally we waste about 40% of the food we produce so repurposing unwanted food seems a no-brainer. However, research by University of Otago food waste experts shows that not all upcycled food is sustainable.

In the latest Briefing from the Public Health Communication Centre, a key researcher with the Food Waste Innovation group Meg Thorsen and co-authors examine how upcycled food supports the three pillars of sustainability.

“We scoured the evidence around whether upcycling food is environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable and, if so, how,” says Ms Thorsen.

“Our review highlights the potential benefits of upcycling surplus food and by-products, such as job creation, cost-effectiveness, and environmental advantages. However, it also reveals risks, including potential harm to food security and equity.”

The research shows environmental benefits of upcycled food depend on factors such as the type of waste being repurposed and the energy required for processing. “For example, upcycling brewer's spent grain into food products may have a higher carbon footprint than using it as animal feed unless environmentally friendly energy sources are employed,” says Ms Thorsen.

Socially, upcycled food can create jobs and support income generation for growers. However, premium-priced products may exclude lower-income families, and redirecting edible food to upcycling may unintentionally impact food banks. “There is the need for policies that balance these outcomes to achieve equitable and sustainable results.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Economically, the upcycled food industry is gaining traction, supported by consumer demand for environmentally responsible products. Yet, challenges like high production costs and supply chain dependencies can limit its scalability.

Ms Thorsen says robust assessment of the environmental, social, and economic impacts of upcycling is needed to realise the potential of upcycled food. “Developing sustainability assessment tools is key to ensuring that upcycled food contributes meaningfully to global sustainability goals.”

Meg Thorsen says the reality is reducing food waste is the most beneficial way of tackling the problem as this helps reduce the carbon footprint of the food supply chain, addresses resource insufficiencies, and improves food security.

© Scoop Media

