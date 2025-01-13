Camp Purple Live 2025: Celebrating A Decade Of Fun And Friendship For Kids And Teens With Inflammatory Bowel Disease

On 15 January, 72 children and teens and 30 young adult volunteers will be arriving at Camp Adair in Hunua, Auckland for a six-day camp. This is no ordinary school camp. The children and volunteers all have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a term used to designate two chronic, incurable diseases: Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

The annual camp was started in 2015 by the Crohn’s and Colitis New Zealand Charitable Trust. The camp, supported by a full medical staff, and a child psychologist, is offered free, including transportation from all corners of the country.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of these diseases in the world. These diseases often require lengthy hospitalisations and repeated surgeries. They are treated with medications that suppress the immune system to reduce inflammation throughout the digestive system. They are diseases that can be very isolating, particularly for young children.

Camp Purple Live provides a supportive environment where young individuals with these conditions can gain insights into their illnesses, push personal boundaries, experience joy, and gain the tools to better understand and manage their illnesses. Above all, the camp community shows them that they are not alone.

At the heart of Camp Purple Live is an extraordinary team of volunteers, many of whom personally understand the challenges of living with IBD. The volunteers play an important role in ensuring the safety, well-being, and guidance of the campers. The ten-member medical team ensures that medical issues are managed promptly, and, importantly, that medications are properly administered. The camp’s child psychologist and mental health nurse will be facilitating group discussions in a secure and protected environment.

Dr. Richard Stein, Chair of CCNZ, reflects on the spirit of Camp Purple Live as we celebrate our 10th anniversary: "It's heartening to see that we still have a handful of original volunteers who have dedicated their time to the camp. What's even more exciting is seeing our former campers return as volunteer leaders. The sense of community and understanding among campers and volunteers is so special, and these connections provide strength, encouragement, and a sense of belonging that extends far beyond the camp itself."

This year, Darian Field, one of our original campers from 2015, is returning to the camp as a group leader. He shares that the best part of camp is the connections: “The friendships and bonds formed at Camp Purple Live have made a lasting impact on my life. I'm excited to return this year as a first-time volunteer, looking forward to making new connections and giving back to the community that has meant so much to me."

As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we are thrilled to return to the place where it all started a decade ago. This year, we'll be focusing on creating new memories and honouring the traditions that have made Camp Purple Live such a cherished experience for everyone involved.

Camp Purple Live and Crohn’s and Colitis New Zealand Charitable Trust are funded solely through charitable grants and personal donations.

For more information about Camp Purple Live 2025 or the Crohn's and Colitis New Zealand Charitable Trust, please contact us (information below) and watch the video: https://youtu.be/uin88vOE7_s.

To donate to Camp Purple or the CEO’s challenges, please donate through our Givealittle page: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-us-make-camp-purple-live-2025-a-reality.

For daily updates, please check out our Camp Purple Live Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078805928408.

