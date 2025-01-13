Health Warning Lifted At Peketā Beach And South Bay/Te Hiku-o-te-waeroa Beach

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels at Peketā Beach and South Bay/Te Hiku-o-te-waeroa Beach are now below guideline values, and the health warnings issued on 30 December 2024 have been removed. Water quality at Peketā Beach and South Bay/Te Hiku-o-te-waeroa Beach is now considered suitable for recreational use.

“This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users at Peketā Beach and South Bay/Te Hiku-o-te-waeroa Beach who would have been avoiding the water following the high levels of contamination after recent rainfall,” Dr Cheryl Brunton says “They can now get back in the water without the risk of illness.”

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal bacteria may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

For further details visit: https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777: https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai: https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

