Must Know Swimming Water Quality Tips For Parents And Caregivers

With school holidays in full swing, water quality scientists are advising parents, grandparents, holiday programme staff, and other caregivers to check the latest information on ‘Can I swim here?’ before deciding where to take children for a swim.

By being aware of water quality, caregivers can help keep tamariki safe from bugs and infections that can sometimes come from swimming in polluted water. Checking online before you go means kids can splash, swim, and explore with a lower risk of tummy upsets or other waterborne illnesses.

LAWA Recreational Water Quality Science Lead Dr Elaine Moriarty advised that the ‘Can I swim here?’ guide lists around 900 popular swim spots across New Zealand.

“River, beach, and lake spots are regularly monitored by regional and unitary council science teams over the summer months. Results are shared on the LAWA website to help inform communities about where is and is not suitable for swimming,” said Dr Moriarty.

Swimming water quality tips from Dr Elaine Moriarty:

1. Know before you go – Check water quality online

Check ‘Can I Swim Here?’ on the LAWA website before heading out for a swim. It’s updated regularly with the latest sampled and predictive water quality results and advice.

The simple traffic light system grades swim results based on the risk of illness from contact with the water. The results are either deemed suitable for swimming (green), caution advised (amber), or unsuitable for swimming (red).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Knowing the water quality history of a swim spot and the recent monitoring result can help you prevent waterborne illnesses like tummy bugs or ear and throat infections.

2. Avoid swimming after rain

As a rule of thumb, avoid swimming for at least 48 hours after heavy rain.

Rain can wash contaminants like animal faeces and stormwater runoff into rivers, lakes, and beaches, even at usually clean spots. If you’ve seen water running down gutters or felt the need for an umbrella, it’s likely enough rain has fallen to impact water quality.

3. Stay away from potential sources of pollution

Avoid recreation in areas near stormwater pipes or culverts, flocks of birds, and other wildlife.

These spots are more likely to have higher levels of bacteria that can make you sick. Instead, choose swim spots that are visually clean and clear, and away from these pollution sources.

4. Pay attention to signage

When you arrive at a swim spot, look out for official warning signs put up by councils.

These signs provide important information about water quality, toxic algae, or other hazards that might not be visible. Follow the advice on the sign to keep your family safe.

5. Look out for toxic algae

Toxic algae are harmful for human and pet health. Just a small amount of it can cause serious harm to people and numerous dogs have died from eating it, so it’s important to know what toxic algae looks like and avoid contact with it.

Toxic algae blooms are more common during the summer months, when lower rainfall, warm temperatures, nutrient levels, and more sunlight create an environment where it can thrive.

In rivers, toxic algae generally form brown or black mats that grow on rocks in the riverbed and can also wash up on the banks or form floating ‘rafts’ in shallow areas.

In lakes, toxic algae grow in a free-floating murky green bloom and can give lakes a ‘pea soup’ appearance. They can also form visible green to red films or scums on the water’s surface, especially at the water’s edge.

+ Know the water safety code

As well as thinking about water quality, it’s vital that everyone knows the five simple ways to survive and follows the water safety code.

Water Safety New Zealand have great resources for parents and caregivers on their website and encourage every would-be-swimmer to take care of yourself and others, know how to float, find the safest place, know how to get help, and if in doubt, stay out.

“By being aware of water quality, you can enjoy a healthy, fun-filled summer with your tamariki and whānau while making the most of New Zealand’s beautiful waterways,” said Dr Moriarty, “A few quick checks online and at your swim spot of choice can make all the difference.”

To stay informed visit: www.lawa.org.nz/swim.

© Scoop Media

