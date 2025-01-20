Change The Funding Model, Not Just The Minister

Primary and Community Health Aotearoa (PCHA) are calling on the new Minister of Health Simeon Brown to seize the opportunity in his new role, to ensure money is directed to where it is needed most.

‘Most people get their health from community providers rather than hospital and specialist services, and this government must use this opportunity to protect the value of these critical community providers’ says Chair Hon Steve Chadwick.

‘By changing the funding model and investing more into community health this government will achieve better health outcomes for all New Zealanders’

Members of PCHA do not feel valued and hence there are a number of pay parity claims that the members have been forced to pursue. As an example, Whānau Āwhina Plunket nurses and Home and Community Health workers deserve and should be paid more for the important roles that they fulfil.

‘Our grassroots health providers struggle to not only find staff but to pay them similar pay levels to their colleagues in the hospital system. We also have nonprofit health organisations that are simply trying to survive in this current climate. This needs to change or we are at risk of losing these valuable community health providers’ says Chadwick

Investing in community health providers will help reduce the continued burden on the hospital system and help to shape improved health outcomes at a micro and macro level. Access and equity of health outcomes remain a massive concern to our members in PCHA including rurality

Minster Brown has acknowledged that there are ‘plenty of issues’ he needs to get across.

He also stated that his grandfather lives in a rural area and how it can take a lot longer for many New Zealanders to receive healthcare. He said they need to look at how rural people can access healthcare faster and sooner, PCHA members have been calling for support in rural New Zealand for many years and support the Minister on this initiative.

PCHA has vast intellectual health knowledge that can contribute to alleviating the health crisis. We welcome that the incoming Minister has agreed to meet with us. He and his team will benefit from strong engagement with PCHA and members.

