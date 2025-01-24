Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust Named Finalist In Prestigious Asia Pacific Eldercare Innovation Awards 2025

HAMILTON 24.01.25: Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust has been named a finalist in the 13th Asia Pacific Eldercare Innovation Awards 2025, recognising the Trust’s innovative work in promoting active ageing through culture and community.

The Trust’s Piki Te Ora: Bridging Culture and Active Ageing for Holistic Wellbeing programme has been shortlisted in the ‘Innovation of the Year – Active Ageing - Lifestyle Programme’ category.

The announcement comes as a moment of immense pride for the Hamilton-based organisation, which has long been a champion for the wellbeing of Kaumātua in Aotearoa. The awards ceremony will take place on 9 April 2025 in Singapore, where winners will be unveiled at a prestigious gala event as part of the Ageing Asia 2025 – World Ageing Festival (16th Edition).

RKCT Founder and Co-Chair, Owen Purcell QSM, says being named a finalist on the international stage is an incredible honour for our Kaumātua and our team.

RKCT CEO, Rangimahora Reddy, says the recognition underscores the transformative impact of the Piki Te Ora, Kaumātua Wellbeing programme which blends cultural practices with modern active ageing approaches to enhance holistic wellbeing. Funded by the Ageing Well National Science Challenge in early 2024, the program was co-developed with Kaumātua and facilitated by Daphne Vasea, (Registered Exercise Physiologist), James Te Kani (Mauri Ora Co-ordinator) and Aniera McMahon (Registered Nurse). It was always about creating a space where cultural values and active lifestyles intersect to support our Kaumātua in living their best lives. This acknowledgment affirms the importance of culturally grounded solutions in aged care,” says Mrs Reddy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

She says this international recognition also provides a unique platform to spotlight Rauawaawa’s ongoing work to develop Aotearoa’s first Indigenous Dementia and Age-Friendly community-based facility. The Trust has completed the first two stages and is currently fundraising for the final part, Stage 3, with a total of $8,000,000 needed to bring the Dementia and Age-Friendly Facility Upgrade project at Te Puna o Te Ora to completion.

“This recognition opens doors to share our kaupapa with a global audience and invites support for our vision to enhance the lives of Kaumātua through an Indigenous, age-friendly approach,” she says.

"We see this as an amazing opportunity to connect with like-minded organisations and individuals who recognise the benefits of cultural approaches and the vital role of voices of Kaumātua in driving innovation and creating meaningful impact in eldercare."

The Dementia and Age-Friendly Facility Upgrade will deliver cutting-edge infrastructure designed to meet the cultural, health, and social needs of Kaumātua, creating a model that can inspire communities worldwide and demonstrate the potential of Kaumātua as the drivers of innovative approaches to their own wellbeing.

As one of the finalists, Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust will join other trailblazers in eldercare from across the Asia Pacific region to celebrate innovation and collaboration in meeting the needs of an ageing population. The Awards, hosted by Ageing Asia, aim to identify and honour organisations transforming the future of eldercare and creating positive ageing experiences.

"We are deeply honoured by this recognition from Ageing Asia and inspired every day by our Kaumātua, who are at the heart of all we do. This platform offers a powerful opportunity to amplify our vision, Hei Manaaki ngā Kaumātua, and inspire collective support to build a brighter, culturally enriched future for our Kaumātua."

For more information about Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust and its programmes, or to support the Dementia and Age-Friendly Facility Upgrade, visit www.rauawaawa.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

