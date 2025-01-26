One Week On, New Health Minister Must Lift Hiring Freeze And Start Delivering

The PSA is urging new Health Minister Simeon Brown to make good on his promise to deliver better health outcomes for New Zealanders and lift the hiring freeze on the health workforce.

When unveiled as the new Health Minister one week ago today, Mr Brown made much of his priority to ensure the health system ‘delivers for New Zealanders’.

"The Minister has had a week of briefings from officials and knows the issues so should start delivering straight away and lift the hiring freeze on the health workforce," said Duane Leo, National Secretary for the Public Service Association for Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"The freeze has impacted many urgently needed frontline roles. At the same time the Government had inflicted damaging cuts to jobs throughout Te Whatu Ora.

"Hundreds of workers have lost jobs or will soon be gone in a desperate effort by the Government to simply save money. That’s not how you deliver better health outcomes for New Zealanders.

"It’s time to put a halt to the restructuring and save the jobs of so many who make a vital contribution to the health system. The Government needs to invest more in health instead of choosing to spend billions on tax cuts.

"It’s reassuring that Te Whatu Ora has put some restructures on hold - the Minister needs to order them to be scrapped entirely and end the uncertainty for health workers.

"Replacing Health Minister Shane Reti after barely a year in the job was a clear admission of failure by the Prime Minister.

"Christopher Luxon knows New Zealanders are seeing the cold hard reality of the health cuts every day in longer wait times at EDs, delays to elective surgery and other problems.

"The new Health Minister now needs to step up and deliver - that means no more cuts."

