Whiitika Whakatika Launch Wānanga Engagement At Rātana 2025

The first in-person engagement for Whiitiki Whakatika to support Māori resilience for Pandemics was held as part of the Rātana celebrations.

Whiitiki Whakatika spokesperson and rangatira, Rahui Papa (Waikato), says that Rātana is a reminder of the hononga we have and Mana Motuhake responses to previous pandemics.

“With Rātana the opportunity for Whiitiki Whakatika was to consider our hononga and raise important matters as part of an indigenous-led research programme that provides a pathway forward based on tikanga and mātauranga Māori for resilience in the face of adversity like a pandemic”.

Through Te Niwha, Whiitiki Whakatika are supporting a collaborative research platform for infectious disease for prevention, control, management and pandemic response. The existing national and local government laws, policies and frameworks do not provide for mātauranga Māori approaches to infectious disease control and pandemic response in a manner that promotes and elevates Mana Māori motuhake/tino rangatiratanga and the benefits to wider community.

Project lead Huirama Matatahi stated “our ancestral wisdom carries proven pathways through crisis. Embedded within our intergenerational storytelling lies a profound knowledge of survival and adaptation, handed down through centuries of overcoming adversity. These traditional narratives don’t just tell us who we are, they show us how to be resilient”.

Matatahi shared on examples shared at Ratana, noting “we draw strength from time-tested practices to face modern-day challenges with ancient wisdom. Our stories aren’t just history - they’re living guides for protection, healing and community care”.

The collaboration for Whiitiki Whakatika furthers the premise that Maori have always been scientists and aligns with the Strategic Science Investment Fund (SSIF) to establish an Infectious Diseases Research Platform to:

• Strengthen and coordinate domestic research capabilities in the field of infectious diseases;

• Continue addressing COVID-19 and other significant infectious diseases in Aotearoa, New Zealand;

• Enhance preparedness for future pandemics;

• Support Aotearoa New Zealand’s Health Research Strategy and address the priorities of key stakeholders and Māori as Treaty partners; and

• Foster connections with international research initiatives.

The focus of the research is to engage with marae, hapū, iwi and organisations to gather traditional knowledge and explore mātauranga Māori solutions to infectious disease challenges and pandemic resilience. Whiitiki Whakatika intends to gather insights, narratives and experiences of pandemic response through wananga, commencing at Ratana. This project will use the collected data to inform the development of a mātauranga Māori framework for the prevention, management and control of infectious disease threats and pandemic response.

In August 2025 Whiitiki Whakatika will report to the National Iwi Chairs Forum and present the findings from the engagement process, including recommendations for Iwi Maori as well as Local and Central Government consideration.

An opportunity will be provided at Waitangi for further engagement.

To find out more about Whitiki Whakatika visit the Whitiiki Whakatika social media pages.

About Whiitiki Whakatika

Whiitiki Whakatika is about the research of Maori, marae-based and community-led responses to pandemics based on mātauranga-ā-Iwi. Whiitiki Whakatika intends to gather insights, narratives and experiences of pandemic response through wānanga, commencing at Rātana.

Nga Matapono (values) of Whiitiki Whakatika

Mana: where the kaikōrero (contributor to the research study) shall be always respected.

Mauri: to approach the kaikōrero with humility and in turn ensuring that the mana and rights of participants and whaanau are always upheld.

Manaakitanga acknowledges our responsibility to behave with generosity and respect, and in a manner that is consistent with enhancing the wairua and mana of past, present and future.

Manawanui: encourages the kairangahau to “do the right thing in the right way” in accordance with the abovementioned values.

Mahinga tahi: encourages connection between kairangahau, kaikōrero, kaitautoko to the wider environment and an awareness of reciprocal responsibilities.

Maarire: acknowledges the unique responsibilities that kairangahau have to ensure the space of interaction and engagement is respectful, intentional and conducted with care.

Māramatanga: – acknowledges the multifaceted roles and responsibilities of kairangahau within their whaanau, hapū and iwi and to carry out their roles in a transparent, honest and ethical manner.

Objectives of Whiitiki Whakatika

Further support for community-led decision-making

Investment in Community-led Data systems

Evidence-based case studies showing the value of Māori resilience and innovation

Value-adaptive capacities in Māori communities

Strengthened collaborative governance

Support for local infrastructure and networks

