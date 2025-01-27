Hospitalisation Spike Likely During Back-To-School Period

A spike in asthma-related hospitalisations is expected as children flock through school gates for the start of a new year.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ is encouraging everyone to be aware of the symptoms of an asthma attack and how to respond, with hospitalisations from attacks at their highest during week 3 of Term 1.

Symptoms of an asthma attack are a worsening cough, persistent wheezing, shortness of breath and/or feeling tight in the chest.

Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says the back-to-school period is always a vulnerable time for the one in eight Kiwi children with asthma.

"The ‘back-to-school effect’ is greater than the ‘winter effect’ when it comes to children’s respiratory disease with the risk of hospitalisation two and a half times higher on the peak day in the third week of term 1 than on the first day of term."

International studies have shown that various factors are associated with the increase, including a change of environment and exposure to different allergens, changes in emotions such as stress or anxiety, and exposure to more viruses from being around more people, Ms Harding says.

To keep children safe through the return-to-school period, parents and caregivers should ensure that their child has an Asthma Action Plan, which is shared with their school and their teacher, Ms Harding says.

"Make sure your child is taking their preventer medication as prescribed and bringing their reliever inhaler to school, and check that it’s not empty or out of date."

Asthma is a common illness in New Zealand, affecting one in eight children and one in eight adults. About 96 people die from asthma each year - that’s nearly two people per week.

In addition, one-third of all respiratory-related hospital admissions are children and it is estimated that more than 360,000 school days are lost each year due to asthma-related symptoms in children.

For most children, going back to school is an exciting time, Ms Harding says.

"But unfortunately, for many, this period can lead to severe reactions - putting children at risk.

"That’s why investing in educating children about asthma is a huge focus for us," she says.

