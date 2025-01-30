Nationwide Initiative Transforms Bereavement Care For Families Experiencing Baby Loss

In 2024, Health New Zealand (formerly Te Aka Whai Ora) introduced a nationwide rollout of Manaaki Mats, marking a transformative shift in care for bereaved whānau following the loss of a pēpi (baby). This initiative ensures parents across Aotearoa have more choices during this difficult time, offering every family regardless of where they live, the option to care for their pēpi in hospital and/or at home.

Manaaki Mats are designed to maintain a consistent temperature, allowing parents to hold and spend time with their baby without relying on restrictive other methods. Their simplicity and effectiveness have made Manaaki Mats the preferred choice for midwives and healthcare providers, supporting a more compassionate, family-led approach to bereavement care.

The introduction of Manaaki Mats has empowered families to make informed decisions at their own pace, easing the pressures often associated with final arrangements. Healthcare professionals have observed that this flexibility allows for more personalised, meaningful care.

Several hospitals within New Zealand and overseas have now extended the use of Manaaki Mats beyond maternity wards, integrating them into gynaecological and neonatal services after experiencing their benefits firsthand.

An independent evaluation released in December 2024 confirmed the presence of Manaaki Mats in every hospital across Aotearoa, highlighting their significant impact on bereavement care.

Lead educator Claire Turnham stated, “Beyond being a cooling resource, the Manaaki Mats team supports staff with comprehensive online and in-person training and resources, enabling healthcare practitioners to confidently and sensitively guide bereaved families in their care”

Project lead Annie Meredith stated, “The nationwide implementation of Manaaki Mats represents a compassionate and meaningful step forward. We are committed to ensuring midwives and nurses continue to be supported in offering this specialist resource. We encourage whānau who have used the mats to share their stories so we can continue to measure the impact and improve care.”

For more information or to share your story, please contact info@manaakimats.org

https://www.manaakimats.org/

https://www.facebook.com/Manaaki.Mats

