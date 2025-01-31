Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Otago Polytechnic Welcomes Confirmation Of New Dunedin Hospital Build

Friday, 31 January 2025, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Otago Polytechnic

Otago Polytechnic is welcoming the announcement by Health Minister Simeon Brown that the government will proceed with a new $1.88 billion inpatient building on the former Cadbury site.

Executive Director Dr Megan Pōtiki says confirmation of plans to build a modern tertiary hospital in central Dunedin will help strengthen the city's reputation as a destination for excellence in health education.

"Otago Polytechnic enjoys a strong relationship with Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora, which provides critical clinical training and support for our high-calibre health students.

"Clinical placements for students in our nursing and midwifery programmes are a vital part of their training.

"This hands-on learning experience contributes to their work-readiness and professionalism, as we help cultivate New Zealand’s next generation of healthcare professionals"

