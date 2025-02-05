Māori And Pasifika Health Equity A Focus In Arthritis NZ’s $420K Research Grants

Arthritis NZ Mateponapona Aotearoa (Arthritis NZ) is proud to announce the successful recipients of its latest research grants and summer scholarship rounds. The funded projects represent approximately $420,000 in research investment and address critical areas relevant to people living with gout arthritis (gout), osteoarthritis (OA), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE/lupus). Many of the projects have a strong commitment to addressing health inequities, particularly focusing on improving health outcomes for Māori and Pasifika communities.

Among the research grants, Taimalieutu Kiwi Tamasese from The Family Centre has been awarded $80,000 in funding to lead a study on gout within Pasifika communities living in the Wellington and Wairarapa region with a view to reducing the barriers these consumers face.

Researchers from the University of Waikato will receive approximately $160,000 to ask important questions about RA and SLE/lupus. Dr Chunhuan Lao will investigate several areas, including why the prevalence of RA appears significantly higher in New Zealand compared to other countries. Meanwhile, Dr Tania Blackmore will research the psychosocial needs of patients living with SLE/lupus to understand better how different social factors influence how they manage their condition and the impacts on their mental health.

Auckland University of Technology’s Dr Daniel O’Brien has been awarded $59,034 to develop a community-led OA model of care for patients, aiming to improve treatment, accessibility, and support for this prevalent condition. Complementing this, Dr Anne Haase from Victoria University of Wellington has secured $24,099 in funding to reframe language around OA treatment waiting lists by exploring patient perspectives and experiences to inform the OA model of care further.

Lastly, Dr Estelle Peyroux from the University of Otago has received $72,796 in funding to investigate immune dysfunction in axSpA to help advance understanding of this complex condition.

Additionally, four senior undergraduate and honours-level students have received summer scholarships, each worth $6,000. The projects will include investigation of brain wave patterns associated with OA pain, the potential benefits of lower leg hot-water immersion for patients with hip or knee OA, genetic variants in gout among Māori and Pasifika Peoples, and Māori experiences of engaging with physiotherapy services for OA. These scholarships demonstrate Arthritis NZ’s ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of researchers while addressing pressing health challenges for New Zealanders with arthritis.

“These projects demonstrate our unwavering commitment to improving the lives of all New Zealanders living with arthritis,” says Dr Richard Griffiths, Research Manager at Arthritis NZ. “By investing in diverse and impactful research, we’re fostering innovation while prioritising health equity for Māori and Pasifika communities living with arthritis.”

For more information about Arthritis NZ’s research grants and summer scholarships, please visit https://www.arthritis.org.nz/research/

