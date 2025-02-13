Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Life X DNA Offers Rapid Genetic Methylation Testing For New Zealand Customers

Thursday, 13 February 2025, 8:48 am
Press Release: Life X DNA

Life X DNA, a leader in advanced DNA health testing, offers rapid methylation testing in New Zealand, providing residents with easy access to high-grade at-home DNA tests. With growing interest in personalised health and genetic wellness, these tests help individuals gain insights into their methylation function and genetic predispositions.

Methylation is a vital biochemical process that influences cardiovascular health, detoxification, and neurotransmitter balance. Many individuals are now turning to DNA analysis to understand their unique methylation patterns and optimise their health accordingly. Life X DNA’s at-home test kits provide a detailed methylation profile, identifying key genetic markers such as MTHFR gene variations, folate metabolism, and homocysteine levels.

Life X DNA offers a simple cheek-swab test, making it easy for individuals to gain personalised insights without the need for invasive procedures. The company provides genetic methylation tests in Australia and New Zealand, ensuring wider access to science-backed DNA analysis.

"Our goal is to provide people with the data they need to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing," said a spokesperson for Life X DNA. "With our advanced genetic methylation testing, individuals can take proactive steps to optimise their health."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

New Zealand residents can access methylation testing in New Zealand through Life X DNA’s easy-to-use at-home test kits. To learn more or order a DNA test, visit Life X DNA’s official website.

About Life X DNA

Life X DNA is a trusted provider of genetic health and DNA methylation testing in Australia and New Zealand. With cutting-edge DNA analysis and AI-driven reporting, the company helps individuals optimise their detoxification, cardiovascular function, and overall wellness through personalised genetic insights.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Life X DNA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 