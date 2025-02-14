Director-General Of Health Dr Diana Sarfati Stepping Down

Director-General of Health, Dr Diana Sarfati has announced she will be stepping down from her role.

‘I have appreciated the privilege, and responsibility that has come with leading the Ministry of Health during a time of significant change within the sector.

‘It is now time to allow someone new to take up the mantle of one of the most challenging and rewarding roles within the health sector.

‘Now, having made the decision to go, I have decided to leave promptly.

‘My final day will be Friday 21 February. I will be taking some time out with family and friends before considering other opportunities.

‘I want to take the opportunity to thank everyone working in health for the tremendous job they do – day in, day out.

‘The challenge of restructuring and unifying an entire health system is not to be underestimated. I want to acknowledge the incredible people who I have worked with across the sector who give their all every day.’

