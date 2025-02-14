Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Director-General Of Health Dr Diana Sarfati Stepping Down

Friday, 14 February 2025, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Director-General of Health, Dr Diana Sarfati has announced she will be stepping down from her role.

‘I have appreciated the privilege, and responsibility that has come with leading the Ministry of Health during a time of significant change within the sector.

‘It is now time to allow someone new to take up the mantle of one of the most challenging and rewarding roles within the health sector.

‘Now, having made the decision to go, I have decided to leave promptly.

‘My final day will be Friday 21 February. I will be taking some time out with family and friends before considering other opportunities.

‘I want to take the opportunity to thank everyone working in health for the tremendous job they do – day in, day out.

‘The challenge of restructuring and unifying an entire health system is not to be underestimated. I want to acknowledge the incredible people who I have worked with across the sector who give their all every day.’

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 