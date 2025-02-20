The Two Minute Challenge That Could Save Your Sight

The countdown is on until 01 March which marks the start of New Zealand’s annual Glaucoma Awareness Month.

Glaucoma is a disease of the optic nerve which is commonly referred to as the ‘Silent Thief Of Sight’ because without warning it can cause permanent vision loss. The disease can affect anyone at any age and cannot be reversed but it can be managed effectively in most cases if it is caught early enough. It is estimated that 65,000 New Zealanders currently have glaucoma but are not aware of it.

This March, Glaucoma New Zealand (GNZ), are asking Kiwis to invest two minutes of their time to understand a little more about glaucoma by taking their free, easy, two-minute challenge.

The charity has created cardboard glasses which demonstrate what it may be like to experience glaucoma. Some impacted by glaucoma say, for them it means bumping into people or things and or wearing sunglasses inside, but the experience is different for everyone.

The two minute challenge invites people to wear these glasses once during March for just two minutes as part of their normal daily routine such as walking the dog, making a sandwich or scrolling on a phone.

Professor Helen Danesh-Meyer, Chair of Glaucoma New Zealand and a leading authority on Glaucoma says; “We hope that the two-minute challenge will start conversations throughout New Zealand about glaucoma that may not have otherwise occurred. If we can save the sight of just a handful of Kiwis our March awareness campaign will have been worth the effort.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Glaucoma New Zealand Ambassador, broadcaster, Patrick Gower says; “I urge you to join me in taking this simple, two-minute challenge which can be done anytime, anywhere, by anyone throughout New Zealand. I can’t stress enough the importance of prioritising eye health and having regular eye health tests, particularly for those over 40. I know first-hand what damage glaucoma can do.”

The GNZ two-minute challenge does not involve tantalising prizes but the reward is priceless. You may be saving your sight or that of a loved one by encouraging them to get into the habit of booking a regular eye health check with their local optometrist which coincidentally only takes about two minutes! Professor Danesh-Meyer added; “The heartbreaking thing for eye health professionals treating advanced glaucoma is that permanent vision loss could have been avoided in most cases. With today’s technology, glaucoma can be identified by optometrists as part of regular eye health checks and if treated early enough glaucoma can be stopped in its’ tracks.”

Those at highest risk of developing glaucoma are usually over 40 years old and or have a family history of the disease but this is not always the case. Glaucoma New Zealand are hoping to raise much needed funds this March to alert and educate those who are unknowingly affected by this insidious disease.

To request your free two-minute challenge pack during March visit www.glaucoma.org.nz

Notes:

World Glaucoma Week, a global initiative to raise awareness and encourage testing for glaucoma takes place from 9 – 15 March.

More about GNZ’s two-minute challenge

The free challenge pack is a set of three pairs of glaucoma simulation glasses. They represent early-stage, moderate-stage and advanced glaucoma. All challenge packs will be distributed following the launch of Glaucoma Awareness Month on the 1st of March 2025.

Participants are provided with a pre-paid envelope and are encouraged to return the glasses to GNZ after they have taken the challenge so that they may be reused, avoiding landfill.

Background on Professor Helen Danesh-Meyer, CNZM, MBChB, MD, PhD, FRANZCO

Professor Helen Danesh-Meyer (Auckland based), Companion of the NZ Order of Merit, is an international authority on glaucoma and neuro-ophthalmology and one of the most highly regarded experts in her eld. She has established glaucoma and neuro-ophthalmology research at the University of Auckland, is the Head of the Optic Nerve and Glaucoma Research Unit of the New Zealand National Eye Centre and is a founding Trustee and current Chair of Glaucoma New Zealand, a charitable trust for the prevention of blindness from glaucoma. She is also Chair of The Vision Research Foundation.

Background on Glaucoma New Zealand

In New Zealand there are approximately 65,000 Kiwis currently living with glaucoma unknowingly.

Glaucoma New Zealand is a membership charity that helps people impacted by glaucoma get access to the information and support they need. Their national office provides professional education that empowers health professionals to accurately diagnose, treat, and manage glaucoma.

Glaucoma New Zealand’s services include:

Enhancing public awareness about glaucoma.

Supporting and informing people with glaucoma.

Educating eye health workers to assure high quality services.

Supporting & funding glaucoma research.

© Scoop Media

