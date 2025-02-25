Youthline’s Overnight Helpline Sees Surge In Demand For High-Risk Support

Number of young people contacting Youthline’s overnight service for support has increased by 62% compared to the previous year, with 40% of conversations now involving serious situations

Half of young people between 13 and 17 years old prefer text support

Children as young as 9 to 12 years are now contacting Youthline

Nearly half of the young people contacting Youthline’s expanded overnight 24/7 Helpline are looking for support with high-risk situations, according to new data from the youth mental health and development charity.

Youthline reports 40% of overnight conversations now involve risk situations, including suicide and abuse. This is a worrying 20% rise compared to the same period last year, highlighting a growing demand for urgent youth mental health and crisis support.

Overall, Youthline has seen a 62% rise in the total number of phone calls between midnight and 8am since the service was expanded a year ago, with 3,597 young people reaching out to the service in its first year. With the support of ASB, Youthline expanded the Helpline service overnight to offer more ways for youth to reach out for help, including more registered counsellors, the addition of text message and a move to support any issue of concern to young people not just crisis calls.

Of the high-risk interactions, 80% were related to suicide risk, while approximately 15% involved child abuse. Other distressing situations, including mental health crises, medical emergencies, self-harm, harm to others, and homelessness, made up the remaining 5%.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Youthline CEO Shae Ronald says the number of young people in high-risk situations has meant a change in the way Youthline delivers its overnight service.

“We knew from research that nighttime is a particularly high-risk time for young people so our decision to staff the overnight Helpline service with registered clinical counsellors has been crucial in meeting the needs of young people and responding to the increase in high-risk conversations. Making clinically registered counsellors available during the most vulnerable hours overnight ensures that young people in crisis are receiving expert care and support when they need it most. This enhancement not only saves lives but also strengthens the support we provide to those reaching out for help.”

Text messaging continues to be the most popular method for young people to reach out for mental health support with 90% of engagements at night being text rather than phone calls.

“Young people need to feel comfortable and safe when they’re reaching out for help, and texting gives them that security and familiarity, particularly when they are at risk, or they are struggling with an issue they don’t want others to overhear. Our data shows that half of young people between 13 and 17 years old prefer text support, so this method of communication has quickly become an essential part of our expanded service,” says Ronald.

Youthline is also noting a growing trend with younger people now regularly asking for help. As a result, the average age of Helpline users has dropped from 17 to 15 years of age, an alarming trend of younger people requiring mental health support.

Youthline acknowledges the support of ASB in helping to expand its 24/7 Helpline and fund additional staff to meet the growing demand for its services.

“Before we expanded our overnight service, we knew there was a need for greater support of youth between the hours of 12am and 8am. What we have witnessed in terms of uptake and response from young people in the last year has confirmed that need.

“We rely on funding from corporate partners and donations from individuals to keep our Helpline running, so we are extremely grateful to ASB and our other supporters.”

Rebecca James, ASB’s Executive General Manager responsible for partnerships, says the bank is incredibly proud to support the expansion of Youthline’s overnight 24/7 Helpline.

“We think it’s critical our young people have access to immediate and round-the-clock support. Youthline’s 24/7 Helpline provides an essential service that ensures our rangatahi have a trusted place to turn, at a time they need it most,” says James.

As the risk levels and demand for its services continues to rise, Youthline is now appealing to the public for further support for its essential services.

James says having more registered counsellors will help Youthline be there for young people in crisis. “As the only 24/7 youth-focused mental health service in New Zealand, every donation helps to ensure no young person is left to face their struggles alone. Right now, ASB will match every dollar you give, doubling your impact and helping more young people gain access to vital mental health support.”

*ASB is matching donations up to a maximum total of $150,000. ASB Bank Limited's terms apply.

Note:

Donate online at youthlineappeal.nz, or text ‘ASB’ to 5144 to donate $3.

© Scoop Media