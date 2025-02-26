Pharmac Close To Finalising Proposal For More Than One Brand Of Oestradiol Patch

Pharmac is getting closer to finalising a proposal for more than one brand of oestradiol patches to be available after December 2025.

“We were aiming to consult on a new proposal in late February. We are actively working on this, but there are still a few details we need to finalise with the suppliers, so we should be in a position to consult with the public in March,” says Pharmac’s Director of Equity and Engagement, Dr Nicola Ngawati.

Pharmac is in discussions with the suppliers of Estradot and Estradiol TDP Mylan patches and Dr Ngawati says these talks have been progressing well.

“It was clear from the feedback Pharmac received that what we thought would work wasn’t going to be right for everyone, so we will be very keen to hear what people think of the new proposal,” she says.

“While our timeframes have shifted slightly, I want to assure people that Pharmac remains committed to exploring options to ensure more than one brand of patch will be available. We want to make sure people have what they need to manage their health effectively.”

The oestradiol patches currently in use will continue to be available as Pharmac works through this process.

