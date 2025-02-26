Heart Attack And Stroke: Bobby's Recovery Thanks To The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

Imagine experiencing a Stroke and Heart Attack at the same time. Unfortunately for Bobby, she doesn’t have to imagine it. Last year, this fit and active woman found her life in critical danger.

Bobby post stroke June 2024 (Photo/Supplied)

Bobby had enjoyed a lovely morning swim before she went to a line-dancing practice. But soon after, she began to feel a little shaky.

She decided to head home, but when things didn’t improve, she went to the local medical centre to discuss her worsening symptoms of chest discomfort, pressure and tightness.

They immediately rushed her straight to Taupo Hospital.

But even though she got to hospital quickly, Bobby wasn’t out of danger. Instead, her condition continued to deteriorate, and the medical teams realised she had to be transported to Rotorua Hospital ASAP.

As a proud supporter of Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, Bobby never dreamed she’d need a helicopter rescue herself. It would’ve taken more than an hour to get her there by car, and with Bobby in critical danger, any delay would put her in worse danger.

Thankfully, because of caring people like you, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was right there, able to fly Bobby to Rotorua Hospital within minutes.

Having the compassionate and expert support of Critical Care Flight Paramedic Logan helped to calm Bobby’s fears.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "Logan was so professional and reassuring the whole time. I have a fear of flying but he was such a professional it just gave me confidence. I remember … my brain was so scrambled and confused it was very disorientating. I learnt later that I was having what they call an NStemi Stroke."

If it wasn’t for the generous Greenlea Rescue Helicopter supporters - Bobby might not be alive today. But now, she is well on the road to recovery.

Thank you for helping save Bobby’s life and the many other people who need the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter needs your support to purchase a vital piece of equipment—a rescue winch. This specialised tool is essential for lifting patients to safety from challenging terrains, minimising their pain and movement. It ensures faster rescues and greater efficiency in emergency situations!

