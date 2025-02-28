Hauora Taiwhenua Presents 10-Point Action Plan For Rural Māori Health

Hauora Taiwhenua has presented a 10-point action plan to Ministers following last week's pivotal Rural Māori Health Summit in Wellington. Co-hosted with our Te Tiriti partners, Te Rōpū Ārahi, the Summit brought together politicians, health officials and key stakeholders to address the urgent challenges in rural Māori healthcare.

Minister Matt Doocey acknowledged the concerns raised and outlined the work being done by Health New Zealand’s rural team, including pilot programs and plans for a Rural Health Roadshow. Dr Grant Davidson responded with a direct challenge: "We will give you 10 rural communities to visit and 10 outcomes we expect Health New Zealand to achieve over the next eighteen months."

Minister for Rural Communities, Hon. Mark Patterson, reinforced the importance of supporting frontline healthcare professionals, stating that the "postcode lottery" in healthcare access is unacceptable. Dr. Grant Davidson of Hauora Taiwhenua emphasised that funding and resources must be allocated based on the high needs of rural Māori communities, ensuring equity in healthcare access and outcomes.

John Whaanga, Deputy Director-General of Māori Health at the Ministry of Health, reaffirmed that "Māori health should remain a priority" and outlined the Ministry’s long-term commitment to implementing the Māori Health Strategy and Rural Health Strategy. He stressed the importance of data-driven approaches and measurable outcomes to drive sustainable improvements.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Te Rōpū Ārahi and the Board of Hauora Taiwhenua recommend our Ten Point Rural Māori Health Action Plan - Bridging the Gap to the Minister for Rural Health for immediate action. “We are confident that the benefits of implementing our plan will be evidenced through improvements to the Government Health Targets,” says Dr Fiona Bolden.

The completion and submission of this action plan mark a significant step forward in addressing the long-standing inequities in rural Māori healthcare. Hauora Taiwhenua looks forward to collaborating with the Ministry to implement these actions and ensure meaningful change.

Shared with key government officials, including Ministers Matt Doocey and Mark Patterson, this plan will serve as a reference for future advocacy, ministerial meetings, and the upcoming Rural Health Roadshow.

© Scoop Media

