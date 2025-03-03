Interns Help PHO With Pasifika Immunisation Picture

Pacific communities in the South stand to benefit after WellSouth Primary Health Network hosted two Pasifika health students to explore barriers to getting childhood immunisations.

The students, Ilaisaane Kaufanga (Bachelor of Oral Health Therapy, Auckland University of Technology) and Sylvia Pritchard (Bachelor of Nursing, Otago Polytechnic), were based at the local primary health organisation as part of the Pacific Opportunities Programme at Otago (POPO). The POPO internship programme is organised by the Va’a o Tautai - Centre for Pacific Health, from the Division of Health Sciences at the University of Otago, and is supported by Health New Zealand I Te Whatu Ora.

(From left to right): Kala Fagasoaia and Jenny Bennett from Va’a o Tautai - Centre for Pacific Health, student Sylvia Pritchard, student Ilaisaane Kaufanga, Riiti Conway WellSouth Pou Whirinaki (Team Leader) and WellSouth Clinical Advisor – Pasifika, Dr Letava Tafuna’i. (Photo/Supplied)

POPO is a 10-week programme that runs over the summer and includes a week training, eight-week non-clinical placement with a Pacific Health Provider, ending with a week of reflection.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Last year, WellSouth signed off a WellSouth Pacific Health Strategic Framework that aims to break down barriers for Pacific peoples in Otago and Southland to access healthcare.

Author of the WellSouth Pacific Health Strategic Framework, WellSouth Clinical Advisor – Pasifika, Dr Letava Tafuna’i, says that students are typically hosted by a Pacific healthcare provider, however this year WellSouth requested to have students also.

“The internship was in line with our Pacific Health Strategic Framework to support the development of the Pacific health workforce,” she says.

“We identified how Saane and Sylvia could support our work in better understanding barriers and opportunities to childhood immunisation at general practice.”

Overall immunisation rates for Pacific people in Aotearoa New Zealand remain below the 95% target at 80% (Ministry of Health, 2024). Pacific children in New Zealand are disproportionately affected by preventable diseases, with evidence showing they face a four-fold higher risk of hospitalisation compared to other ethnic groups. Southern statistics show only a slight improvement on the national average.

Dr Tafuna’i says the reasons for this are anecdotally understood, but the POPO internship paved a pathway to verify that evidence in a culturally appropriate way.

“Through their project and working closely with our Data and Digital, and Quality Improvement Research & Evaluation Lead teams, the students were able to decipher a pattern into some of the Pacific data we have, and deliver a ‘Pacific voice’ into this data.”

The students conducted a survey with a selection of Pasifika parents including talanoa sessions (interviews). Thirty individuals all with recent experience in childhood immunisations participated.

Themes identified included difficulty scheduling appointments and attending them due to work commitments, clinic hours, and transport barriers. They found health providers didn’t follow up proactively; participants had to take the initiative to follow up, which was overwhelming, especially for those with language barriers.

As well as language barriers, there was a lack of culturally relevant information. This contributed to difficulty in understanding the importance of immunisations and the risks of missing them.

Participants suggested more culturally appropriate resources and better health education from trusted community leaders would be beneficial.

Dr Tafuna’i says the study can assist WellSouth and its general practice network to support Pasifika communities better.

“WellSouth’s Pacific Health Strategic Framework aims to make existing programmes more Pacific focussed/appropriate. This study has helped define areas for improvement.”

In turn, WellSouth was also able to introduce the Pacific students to primary health organisations, and they how they operate.

“They are seeing what happens at a population health level and how this can impact health outcomes,” she says.

“The students had never done research before and by the end of the run, had produced a mixed methods research project on ‘Understanding childhood immunisations for Southern Pacific communities’” says Dr Tafuna’i.

“We are extremely proud of their efforts and results.”

WellSouth will look to increase the POPO intern intake for 2025.

© Scoop Media

