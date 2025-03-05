Boost For Primary Care Nursing Workforce

General Practice New Zealand (GPNZ) welcomes the Government’s commitment to strengthening primary health care, with today's announcement of a package to expand nursing roles.

“Nurses are at the forefront of patient care, embracing opportunities in clinical leadership, prescribing and advanced practice,” says Porirua-based Specialist General Practitioner and Chair of GPNZ, Dr Bryan Betty.

Speaking following Health Minister Simeon Brown’s announcement of the additional funding at his Porirua Union clinic Dr Betty said: "This initiative recognises the critical contribution of the nursing workforce and opens more opportunities for rewarding careers in primary care.”

General practice nurses walk alongside patients and whānau, providing essential support to those with chronic and complex conditions, and undertaking a wealth of core primary care activities from immunisations and health screening to wound care and minor procedures.

“The steps taken by the Government this week are extremely positive. It’s fantastic to see primary care finally being prioritised, and we welcome additional funding to strengthen the workforce in general practice where most people receive most of their care,” says Dr Betty.

Dr Betty added: “However, addressing the pay gap between primary care nurses and their hospital colleagues is also essential to ensure we can recruit and retain the nursing workforce we desperately need.”

Dr Betty pointed out that Primary Health Organisations (PHOs) provide essential support to practices and are key to primary care workforce development.

“Our members look forward to working alongside Health New Zealand to implement the important primary care initiatives announced this week and ensure we maximise the impact of this additional investment.”

See also: Greater role for nurses in primary care – announcement by Hon. Simeon Brown. https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/greater-role-nurses-primary-care

General Practice New Zealand (GPNZ) is the national voice for primary care organisations in New Zealand. It advocates for the wellbeing of New Zealanders by supporting high quality general practice and community-based services. Its PHO member networks represent the majority of New Zealand general practices and cover an enrolled population of more than 4.4 million New Zealanders, including more than 80 per cent of the enrolled Māori population.

