Brain Health Wake-Up Call: Simple Advice From NZ Memory Experts For Brain Awareness Month In March

March is Brain Awareness Month—an opportunity to focus on one of our most vital assets: our brain. While we often prioritize physical health, glowing skin, and strong muscles, none of it matters if our brain isn’t thriving. The good news? Just like training your body, you can train your brain to stay sharp, focused, and resilient at any age.

Many people assume that memory loss is an inevitable part of aging, but research tells a different story. The brain continues to grow and adapt throughout life, and we have the power to influence three of the four key factors that contribute to brain aging. Brainfit.World Director & Coach Jude Walter says strengthening your memory and mental agility is something you can do daily, and it doesn’t take much time.

“In the midst of busy lives, occasional forgetfulness is normal, but don’t be too quick to brush it off. Memory lapses can waste time, create frustration, and chip away at our confidence,” says Walter. “The key is to see memory as a skill—one that improves with practice. When it comes to brain health, it really is a case of ‘use it or lose it!’”

So, how can you build a brain that stays strong, agile, and adaptable? Brainfit shares simple yet powerful ways to boost your memory and overall brain health:

• Believe in Your Brain – Self-belief is crucial for a thriving mind. You have control over three of the four factors that affect brain aging, so challenge yourself to learn and grow every day.

• Sharpen Your Focus – The more you pay attention to details, the stronger your memory will be. Think of focus like a torchlight—shine it on important information, and you’ll recall it more easily later.

• Make Connections – Link new information to something you already know, like an image, a funny story, or a song. The more connections you create, the easier it is to remember.

• Rehearse and Repeat – Repeating new information soon after learning it strengthens memory. Say a new name aloud while speaking to someone, or tell a friend about something new you’ve learned.

• Embrace Variety – Your brain loves a challenge! Try a mix of mental exercises like crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, or even a new route on your daily walk. The key is to keep things fresh and stimulating.

• Fuel Your Brain – A strong brain needs quality fuel. Stay hydrated, eat nourishing foods, move your body, and get enough sleep. Your brain requires twice as much energy as any other organ, so take care of it!

The best part? Small daily changes can lead to noticeable improvements in just a few weeks. Want to make brain fitness part of your everyday routine visit https://www.brainfit.world or contact Brainfit directly at hello@brainfit.nz.

Notes:

About Brainfit.World

Brainfit for Life™ is New Zealand’s leading memory educator and has been running for over a decade. Their programmes draw on the internationally acclaimed research into age-related memory loss by New Zealander, Dr Allison Lamont. Together with her sister Gillian Eadie, a career educator, and a network of accredited coaches, the Brainfit programmes have supported more than 18,000 people with their brain health journey to date. Brainfit has a range of support options to suit including face to face classes, online training books & resources. To find out more go to https://brainfit.world/.

About Jude Walter:

Jude became involved with Brainfit having experienced first-hand the devastating effects of prolonged stress on the brain and memory during a mental breakdown in her early 30's. As a practiced communicator, presenter and capability trainer, Jude is now putting her skills to good use, helping Kiwis to understand that stress and getting older don’t have to go hand in hand with memory loss - the sooner you start to strengthen your brain, the better. Jude is highly regarded as an energetic and engaging presenter who has made many apparencies on TV, Radio & Podcasts to share her important message. Jude is a co-owner and Director of Brainfit.World running Brainfit community classes in Auckland and Brainfit Workshops in workplaces around New Zealand.

