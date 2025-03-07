New Zealanders Warned – Lifestyle Choices Could Be Harming Brain Health

Could your daily habits be increasing your risk of dementia | mate wareware? Research suggests many people aren’t aware that lifestyle choices — what we eat, how we sleep, and how socially connected we are — play a crucial role in long-term brain health.

While dementia remains one of Aotearoa’s most pressing health challenges, experts say it’s not an inevitable part of ageing. The right steps, taken early, can help protect cognitive function and reduce the risk of decline.

Dementia New Zealand Chief Executive Cathy Cooney says too many people still assume that dementia is something that just happens, rather than something that can, in some cases, be delayed or even prevented.

“There’s a growing body of evidence showing that what we do throughout our lives influences our brain health as we age,” she says. “We want people to understand that brain health isn’t just something to think about later in life. It starts now.”

This message is at the heart of Brain Health Awareness Month, with Dementia New Zealand hosting the Brain Health Aotearoa Symposium on 13–14 March. The online event will bring together leading researchers and practitioners to share the latest findings on brain health and what individuals, communities, and health professionals can do to support it.

One of the key areas of focus is sleep, with Associate Professor Dr Rosie Gibson set to explore how disrupted sleep patterns can contribute to cognitive decline and why quality rest is essential for brain function. Dr Susanne Röhr will examine how diet influences brain health and memory, addressing the link between nutrition and cognitive resilience. Clinical psychologist Dr Nigel George will discuss the importance of social connection in protecting brain health, while dementia specialist Emma Fromings will highlight how primary care teams are using brain health education to support early detection and intervention.

Cooney says the symposium is designed to provide practical, evidence-based strategies that people can apply in their daily lives.

“Brain health isn’t just about reducing the risk of dementia mate wareware; it’s about quality of life,” she says. “People want to stay independent, they want to stay connected with their whānau, and they want to continue doing the things they love. The more we understand about protecting brain health, the more we can support people to do that.”

The symposium is open to both health professionals and the general public, with tickets available at www.brainhealth.nz. For those unable to attend live, recordings of the sessions will be available afterward.

Cooney hopes that by raising awareness now, more New Zealanders will take action to prioritise their brain health.

“The question isn’t whether you should be thinking about your brain health—it’s whether you can afford not to.”

About Dementia New Zealand

Dementia NZ is a Charitable Trust with a network of four Affiliates providing community-based dementia mate wareware services to the regions of Northern: Auckland, Waikato and Lakes; Hawkes Bay; Wellington; and Canterbury/West Coast.

The vision of Dementia NZ is ‘Helping people to live their best possible lives’, with a focus on three priority areas, promoting brain health; providing a range of community-based services for people living with dementia, their carer and whānau; and advocacy and policy.

Through the Dementia NZ network, we provide quality services to support the person living with dementia, their carer and whānau so the person can continue to live a fulfilling life following a dementia mate wareware diagnosis. To achieve this goal Affiliates employ skilled registered health professionals and support staff who are committed to evidence-based, person-centred service delivery.

About The Brain Health Awareness Symposium

The symposium features a lineup of researchers and practitioners, each tackling a different pillar of brain health:

Sleep and Brain Function – Associate Professor Dr Rosie Gibson will explore the relationship between sleep and cognitive wellbeing, shedding light on how sleep patterns shift with age and how disruptions can impact brain health.

– Associate Professor Dr Rosie Gibson will explore the relationship between sleep and cognitive wellbeing, shedding light on how sleep patterns shift with age and how disruptions can impact brain health. The Link Between Nutrition and Cognition – Associate Professor Dr Susanne Röhr will discuss how diet influences brain health and memory, including the role of food in shaping cognitive resilience.

– Associate Professor Dr Susanne Röhr will discuss how diet influences brain health and memory, including the role of food in shaping cognitive resilience. The Power of Social Connection – Clinical psychologist Dr Nigel George will examine how relationships and emotional wellbeing play a vital role in maintaining cognitive function, particularly as we age.

– Clinical psychologist Dr Nigel George will examine how relationships and emotional wellbeing play a vital role in maintaining cognitive function, particularly as we age. Brain Health in Practice – Dementia specialist and Health Improvement Practitioner Emma Fromings will share insights into how primary care teams are integrating brain health education to support early detection and intervention for those at risk.

