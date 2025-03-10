New Insulin Medicine Proposed For People With Diabetes

Pharmac is seeking public feedback on a proposal to fund a new, additional type of insulin for people with diabetes from 1 May 2025.

The new medicine (branded as Ryzodeg) is a combination of two other medicines: insulin degludec (an ultra-long-acting insulin) and insulin aspart (a rapid-acting insulin).

If the funding proposal is approved, Pharmac’s Senior Therapeutic Group Manager, Logan Heyes says the medicine could benefit 13,000 people with diabetes in the first year, increasing to about 18,000 people after five years.

“Our clinical advisors have told us that it could help people with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels throughout the day and reduce the number of times they need to inject themselves with insulin,” he says.

While the medicine can be accessed by all people with diabetes, Heyes says it is more likely to be used by people with type 2 diabetes.

“We’re keen to hear from people living with diabetes, health professionals, and consumer groups about what they think of the proposal to fund this medicine.”

The proposal also advises that the supply of a different insulin medicine, NovoMix 30, is due to end in 2026. Both medicines are supplied by the same company, Novo Nordisk.

Heyes says Pharmac understands most people using NovoMix 30 would be able to use the new insulin combination proposed but encourages people to provide feedback in the consultation if that is not the case.

The public consultation closes on 24 March. Pharmac will then consider the feedback received before making a decision on the funding proposal.

