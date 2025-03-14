Search For Pharmac's New CE Underway

Pharmac’s Board has begun the search for a new Chief Executive, advertising in New Zealand and overseas.

Board Chair Paula Bennett says the Board is looking for a mix of strategic and operational leadership to help Pharmac become a more outward-focused, empathetic organisation.

Read about the Pharmac Chief Executive position (https://www.hardygroupintl.com/job/chief-executive-pharmac)

While recruitment is underway, Bennett says the Board has appointed experienced public sector leader Brendan Boyle as Pharmac’s Acting Chief Executive. He will start at Pharmac on Monday 31 March, for a period of up to six months. He takes over from Sarah Fitt, whose last day in the Pharmac office is 28 March.

Brendan Boyle (Photo/Supplied)

Brendan Boyle has previously been the Chief Executive of the Ministry of Social Development, Department of Internal Affairs, and Land Information New Zealand. He has also held roles within the health sector, including as a Board member of the Capital & Coast District Health Board.

“Pharmac has a big work programme ahead and Brendan’s wealth of experience delivering what New Zealanders need will lay the foundations of the reset for when the permanent Chief Executive is appointed,” says Bennett.

