Raising Funds For Devices To Detect Heart Disease Early

Thousands of Kiwis may be living with an undiagnosed heart condition that could put their lives at risk.

Atrial fibrillation (AF), a serious heart condition that can lead to stroke and heart failure if undiagnosed, affects 1 in 35 Kiwis aged between 35 and 74.

Yet, many communities - particularly rural areas and among Māori and Pacific people - lack access to heart scan devices (ECGs) that could detect AF early and prevent life-threatening complications.

This week, The Heart of Aotearoa launched a campaign to get as many portable ECG devices into underserved communities across New Zealand. For every $350 raised, a GP practice or community-based specialist nurse will receive a KardiaMobile ECG, a device that can identify AF in about 30 seconds.

The Heart of Aotearoa Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says too many people are missing the chance to catch AF before it’s too late.

"We know that people are missing out on life-saving heart checks because of difficulties with access to ECG machines.

"That means people are potentially missing out on early diagnosis and treatment."

Māori and Pacific people are disproportionately impacted by AF, and are diagnosed 10 years younger than other ethnicities, Ms Harding says.

"Early detection of AF, which mainly affects our most vulnerable communities, can ultimately save lives. That’s why The Heart of Aotearoa wants to help."

Ms Harding says this campaign is more than just funding a piece of medical equipment.

"It’s about coming up with a practical solution to reduce the potential risks of stroke or heart failure that comes with undiagnosed AF by speeding up access to diagnosis and treatment."

The Heart of Aotearoa Medical Director, and cardiologist, Dr Sarah Fairley says having equitable access to routine diagnostic procedures and treatment is essential.

"However, the current reality is that access is not equal throughout the country, and there are now long waitlists for all sorts of diagnostic tests and treatments across New Zealand’s heart healthcare system."

Ms Harding says The Heart of Aotearoa - Kia Manawanui Trust is on a mission to improve access, equity and outcomes for those impacted by cardiovascular conditions.

"Currently our system is severely underfunded, under-resourced, and under-staffed - putting lives at risk - and that’s what we are hoping to change."

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in New Zealand.

