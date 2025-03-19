Shaping The Future Of Lung Health: Smoking, E-Cigarettes, Occupational Lung Disease Take Centre Stage At TSANZSRS 2025

Adelaide, March 2025 – At the upcoming Thoracic Society of Australia and New Zealand (TSANZ) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) in Adelaide, a series of essential sessions will address some of the most pressing issues in lung health, including smoking and e-cigarettes, occupational lung disease, and lung cancer. These sessions will bring together leading experts to share the latest research, evidence, and clinical insights on these critical topics.

1. Smoking and E-Cigarettes

The rising prevalence of e-cigarette use, particularly among youth, remains a significant public health challenge. A dedicated session at the TSANZSRS ASM will delve into the dangers posed by e-cigarettes, particularly as they become more common in schools and among younger populations.

“We cannot ignore the growing concerns regarding the uptake of e-cigarettes among young Australians and New Zealanders,” says Dr. Moya Vandeleur, TSANZ Deputy Tobacco Special Interest Group Convenor and paediatric respiratory physician. “The evidence is clear - nicotine is addictive, and its use during adolescence can interfere with brain development, increasing the risk of future addictions and mental health challenges.”

This session will discuss the urgent need for reform in the regulation of e-cigarettes, with a focus on preventing the long-term health consequences of nicotine use. Experts will discuss the role of healthcare professionals in combating the e-cigarette epidemic and highlight the latest evidence-based strategies to reduce smoking and vaping rates across Australia and New Zealand.

2. Occupational Lung Disease

Occupational lung diseases, including asbestosis, silicosis, and other work-related respiratory conditions, continue to have a significant impact on the health of workers across various industries. At the Occupational Lung Disease session, leading respiratory physicians will present the latest research and strategies for preventing, diagnosing, and managing these conditions.

“There is still much work to be done in protecting workers from occupational lung diseases, especially with the growing evidence of harmful exposure in various industries,” says Prof Hubertus Jersmann, an expert in occupational lung diseases, and TSANZ Occupational and Environmental Lung Disease Co-Chair. “This session will provide an important platform for discussing new guidelines and the role of policy in improving workplace health standards, ensuring that we safeguard workers’ respiratory health.”

3. Lung Cancer

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both Australia and New Zealand. The Lung Cancer session will focus on the latest advancements in early detection, treatment options, and the role of personalised medicine in managing lung cancer.

Dr Tracy Leong, TSANZ Lung Cancer Working Party Chair, says, “Despite the progress we've made in treatments and early detection, lung cancer still accounts for a significant portion of cancer-related deaths. This session will provide a thorough look at the cutting-edge research aimed at improving survival rates and quality of life for patients with lung cancer.”

TSANZ CEO, Vincent So, emphasises the importance of these sessions in driving meaningful change: “These topics are not just medical issues; they are public health priorities. Whether it's preventing smoking-related diseases, protecting workers from harmful exposures, or improving lung cancer outcomes, these sessions at the TSANZSRS ASM offer vital insights that can help save lives.”

Do not miss the opportunity to attend these essential sessions at the TSANZSRS ASM in Adelaide, where experts will share their insights, research findings, and practical approaches to tackling the biggest challenges in lung health today. Register here while tickets are still available.

About TSANZ

The TSANZ is the peak organisation dedicated to promoting excellence in respiratory health, with a focus on clinical practice, research, and education. The TSANZSRS ASM, taking place in Adelaide in 21-25 March 2025, will showcase the latest research, developments, and innovations in lung health, offering a platform for professionals to engage with experts from across the region.

