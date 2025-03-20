Dental Association Share’s Top Tips For A Healthy Mouth On World Oral Health Day

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) encourages Kiwis of all ages to use World Oral Health Day as an opportunity to commit to better oral health habits.

"Small daily actions can lead to a lifetime of healthier smiles and improved overall health and well-being," says NZDA Colgate Oral Health Promotion Manager, Anishma Ram.

"This year’s theme is ‘A happy mouth is a happy mind,’ and with that, there’s an opportunity to highlight the importance of healthy mouths and share the five most important things we can all do to help keep them healthy," says Ram.

"It’s not always appreciated, but there’s a powerful connection between oral health and our emotional and mental well-being."

"Mouths enable us to eat, speak and smile and their health can hugely impact on how we feel inside and how we connect with others," says Ram.

"Poor oral health can create considerable pain, stress and anxiety, and also be extremely detrimental on self-esteem and confidence," she says.

"Listed below are the five most important things that everyone should know about, consider, and implement into their routine to maintain a healthy mouth and a happy smile."

1. Brush twice a day

2. Floss regularly

3. Limit sugar intake and increase water consumption

4. Embrace healthy lifestyle choices

5. Book yourself an annual dental check up

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Brushing with fluoridated toothpaste for two minutes, twice a day is the cornerstone of good oral health. This should be done after breakfast and just before bed. Taking a toothbrush to work to brush after lunch is another thing one can do to further lift their game.

Flossing regularly is an effective way to remove plaque build-up and food debris from between teeth and reduce the chances of gum disease.

In terms of diet, reducing sugary and/or carbonated drinks and replacing them with water is the single most impactful thing one can do to reduce cavities and tooth enamel erosion.

The World Health Organisation recommends adults limit sugar consumption to six teaspoons of per day, and children to no more than three teaspoons per day.

In addition to diet, embracing a healthy lifestyle that avoids tobacco use and excessive alcohol use also pay dividends in terms of oral health and overall health.

And finally, attending an annual dental check-up with a dentist will prevent oral diseases developing and will enable early detection and treatment of all other issues. Prevention and early detection are the best ways to reduce pain in the mouth, and the wallet.

For more information on oral health and NZDA’s World Oral Health Day activities and competitions for children, visit www.nzda.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

