Driving Endurance And Support For Multiple Sclerosis New Zealand

The Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay is revving up for the much-anticipated 2025 Bangers to Bluff rally, now in its ninth year. This exhilarating automotive charity event stands as a beacon of hope and support for New Zealanders living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

From 25th March to 5th April, 17 vehicles, each costing no more than $2000, will traverse an epic route from Auckland to Bluff. Covering thousands of kilometres through less-travelled roads and awe-inspiring landscapes, the rally aims to raise vital funds and awareness for MS New Zealand and other charitable causes championed by Rotary.

Rotary Club spokesperson, Ian Thomsen said “Bangers to Bluff is more than just a rally, it’s a journey of collective hope and action. By coming together, we’re not only raising crucial funds for MS New Zealand but also reminding everyone of the power of community in driving meaningful change. Each dollar raised goes directly toward improving lives, and we’re honoured to be part of this incredible cause.”

Around 5000 New Zealanders are diagnosed with MS, a neurological condition that affects 3 times more women than men. While it affects everyone differently, common symptoms include fatigue, pain, issues with mobility, speech, and cognition. MS is an inflammatory condition which can be mild with periods of relapse and remission, or for some a slow progressive worsening of disability.

Riding to Inspire

A prominent highlight of the event is the participation of Graham Walker, an inspiring advocate for MS awareness. Diagnosed with Primary Progressive MS in 2013, Graham has embraced the mantra “use it or lose it.” As a former competitive cyclist, he will set out each morning at dawn to cycle as far as possible before the rally cars catch up, a challenge he’s undertaken for four consecutive years. Previously clocking distances of up to 40 kilometres daily, Graham embodies the powerful message that exercise is medicine.

“Being part of Bangers to Bluff is both an honour and a joy,” said Graham. “This event not only raises crucial funds for MSNZ and the Regional Societies we engage with en route but also showcases the strength and resilience of our community. Exercise has transformed my journey with MS, and I’m grateful for this platform to inspire others. Remember, Exercise is Medicine!”

Amanda Rose, National Manager of MS New Zealand, praised Graham’s efforts: “Graham’s determination is nothing short of inspiring. His journey illustrates the crucial role exercise plays in managing MS while highlighting how events like Bangers to Bluff are essential to supporting our mission.”

Join the Adventure

Automotive enthusiasts, adventure lovers, and MS supporters are invited to get involved. Whether you choose to sponsor, donate, or cheer from the roadside, your support makes a real difference. If the rally rolls through your area, don't hesitate to stop by and meet the crew!

For more information on Bangers to Bluff 2025 or to get involved, visit www.bangerstobluff.co.nz

