Unleash The Power Of Purple For Purple Day

Epilepsy New Zealand is proud to join the global community in celebrating Purple Day, the worldwide event dedicated to raising awareness of epilepsy and supporting those living with the condition. On March 26, 2025, New Zealanders are invited to wear purple, the official colour of epilepsy awareness, and participate in events to help break the stigma around epilepsy, educate the public, and raise funds for essential services for New Zealanders living with epilepsy.

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological disorders, affecting around 1 in 100 people in New Zealand. Despite its prevalence, many people living with epilepsy continue to face challenges including misconceptions, fear, and social stigma. Purple Day offers a unique opportunity for communities across the country to stand together, raise awareness, and support those living with epilepsy.

"Purple Day is more than just about wearing purple," said Ross Smith, CEO of Epilepsy New Zealand. "It’s about creating understanding, offering hope, and giving people living with epilepsy the support they need. This day helps shine a light on the fact that epilepsy affects real people in our communities, families/whanau, and workplaces. We want to continue to foster an environment of inclusivity, where people living with epilepsy are treated with respect and understanding."

On Purple Day, a variety of events will take place across the country. Local businesses, schools, and individuals are encouraged to get involved by wearing purple, fundraising for Epilepsy New Zealand, or simply spreading the word about epilepsy.

How You Can Get Involved:

Show your support by wearing purple on March 26, 2025. Fundraise: Host a Purple Day event at your school, workplace, or community group.

Share information about epilepsy on social media using the hashtag #PurpleDayNZ. Support our Art Auction: Visit https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/search?member_listing=3522861 to bid on some wonderful pieces of art created for Purple Day.

