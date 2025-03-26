Karamū High School Steps Up To Support Cancer Cause

Karamū High School’s Relay for Life brought students together to raise money for the Cancer Society and support those in their community affected by the disease.

Led by Year 13 Community Leaders Taylor Bevan, Bella Bridson and Kylah-Jay Garrett-Naera, the student-run Relay for Life saw students and staff walk more than 2500 kilometres — the equivalent of travelling from Hastings to Brisbane — around a 500-metre track on the school field. Together, they raised more than $2200 for the Cancer Society.

Kylah-Jay (Ngāti Kahungunu) knows the impact of cancer all too well. The 17-year-old is a cancer survivor who underwent chemotherapy, radiation, and an amputation after being diagnosed with synovial sarcoma at age 14.

Karamū High School Year 13 Community Leaders Kylah-Jay Garrett-Naera (left), Taylor Bevan and Bella Bridson with teacher Cheryl Brownlee (second left) at this year’s Relay for Life. (Photo/Supplied)

“Cancer doesn’t care how old you are or where you come from — it can affect anyone,” she said. “We wanted to raise awareness and money, not just for the people going through it, but for their whānau too. It’s something that impacts everyone.”

Kylah-Jay spent more than a year away from school during treatment and recovery.

She said organising and taking part in the 12-hour relay was a way to feel connected — both to the cause and to others.

"Events like this make me feel a little more normal," she said. "It reminds me that I'm not alone, and that lots of people have gone through their own challenges, whether they've had cancer or supported someone who has."

For other students involved, the day also held personal meaning, with several walking in support of parents or grandparents currently undergoing treatment.

Bella said the event means a lot to her, as one of her family members is currently battling cancer and another has overcome it.

“I know there are lots of people at school who have been impacted in some way by cancer, so it is really cool to see everyone coming together for a shared cause. It makes me feel really proud of our school”

Teacher Cheryl Brownlee, who supports the Community Leaders, said the event was a strong start to their year of service.

“This is their first major event of the year, and they’ve done such a great job,” she said. “It’s more than just a fundraiser; it’s something that brought the whole school together.”

Karamū High School first ran its own Relay for Life in 2023 after the regional event was cancelled due to Cyclone Gabrielle. The Cancer Society continues to encourage people in Hawke’s Bay to ‘Relay Your Way’, an initiative Karamū High School has taken onboard.

Kylah-Jay said she was proud of what they had achieved and the message it sent.

“We’re supporting something bigger than ourselves,” she said. “It shows how strong our community is.”

Principal Dionne Thomas said the event resonated strongly with the wider school whānau, including staff.

“Many of our staff have also been affected by cancer — some have lost parents, siblings or partners in recent years,” she said.

“The way our school embraced this event reflects our value of manaakitanga. Everyone gave generously, whether it was through walking, organising raffles or donating to the bake sale. It was a beautiful show of compassion and unity.”

