Creating Solutions - ID Card For People With Brain Injury Launched

ID Card For People With Brain Injury Launched

Brain Injury New Zealand is excited to launch a national ID Card for people with brain injury, which will serve as an important tool in supporting people with brain injury in their daily lives. The Brain Injury Identity Card is designed to help service providers, police, staff in government entities, and others easily know that someone has a brain injury, and what the impact of this injury is, ensuring they receive the understanding and accommodations they need. The card can also give added confidence in everyday situations.

‘The latest BIONIC2 TBI incidence findings estimate approximately 40,000 New Zealanders sustain a brain injury each year in New Zealand. Brain injury affects people in many different ways, and can cause fatigue, reduced balance, slower reflexes, difficulty thinking clearly and planning, difficulty in remembering new information, sensory challenges, difficulty with expressing oneself or understanding others, and behaviour changes. While for most interactions this information may not need to be shared, there are instances where it is really helpful. This is where Brain Injury ID cards can make a difference’ said Brain Injury New Zealand spokesperson Cheryl Hollis.

‘For those that need one, a Brain Injury ID card is a really practical, discrete and tangible way of creating everyday change. Not only are they an easy and immediate support tool, we hope that the more people that see the cards in use, the better we will become as a society at understanding and supporting people with brain injury. We want to foster better communication, respect of difference, and understanding of people’s individual challenges and needs.’ said Hollis.

‘Many regional Brain Injury Associations have a local, informal version of an ID card, and we know these have been impactful. This new card is a nationwide roll-out of a version piloted by Wellington Brain Injury Association. It is the feedback from this project that inspired the shift to a nationally recognisable card’ said Hollis.

‘Thanks to the support of Drake Medox, who have sponsored the cards and allowed us to roll the initiative out nationwide, we can offer the cards for free.’ said Hollis.

Anyone living with brain injury who would find a Brain Injury Identity Card helpful should get in touch with their local Brain Injury Association.

For more information on brain injury, and to find a local Brain Injury Association, visit https://brain-injury.nz

