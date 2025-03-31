Gore Health Staff Recognised For Their Dedication

Gore Health Ltd Business Manager Rhonda Reid and Practice Manager Christine Miller enjoying a coffee gifted to them through the ShareGratitude app. (Photo/Supplied)

In a first for Aotearoa New Zealand, Gore Health Centre is now accepting compliments via a healthcare gratitude platform, promoting kindness and appreciation towards staff members.

Gore Health Centre, a medium-sized general practice adjacent to Gore Hospital, with support from Collaborative Aotearoa, has embraced a patient appreciation tool developed by HUMAN by ShareGratitude. This innovative approach enables patients and their families to send real-time messages of gratitude and even token gifts directly to the mobile phones of healthcare staff or donate to the charity on behalf of the staff member.

Collaborative Aotearoa, a national membership organisation dedicated to equitable health and wellbeing across New Zealand, plays a crucial role in facilitating the Health Care Home (HCH) model of care in primary care settings.

Rhonda Reid, Gore Health Business Manager, says the programme has already made a positive impact.

“It’s fantastic! Our staff, like most, have struggled with the continuous pressure our sector has been facing. Having gratitude to enhance our working lives is welcomed.”

Collaborative Aotearoa CEO Jess Morgan-French explains their involvement.

“Our healthcare system is under significant pressure, sometimes affecting staff morale. Supporting the dedicated staff at Gore Health, one of our Health Care Home practices, was an easy decision. HUMAN by ShareGratitude offers an excellent opportunity to foster support, community, and kindness. We welcome this technology to Aotearoa and look forward to capturing the results from the pilot at Gore Health. We are also working with HUMAN by ShareGratitude on securing a group discount for all Collaborative Aotearoa members and their practices.”

Practices that have achieved the Health Care Home model of care operate on a framework centred around true patient care. Mrs. Morgan-French says that it is a nationwide general practice model aimed at delivering an improved patient experience, enhanced quality of care, benefits for clinicians, and greater practice efficiency.

To encourage patients to express their gratitude, banners, cards, and flyers are promoting the easy-to-use platform, guiding them to choose a department and select a staff member to send a message to. The platform is also designed to filter out any unkind messages.

