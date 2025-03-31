Coalition Calls For Urgent Reforms To Stabilise Disability Support Systems And Address Inadequacies In Aotearoa

A united group of national advocacy organisations has made a comprehensive submission calling for significant changes to Aotearoa/New Zealand's Disability Support System (DSS). Their submission comes as part of the government's consultation on stabilising and improving DSS, with a sharp focus on ensuring equity, transparency, and sustainability.

The coalition, representing a diverse range of conditions and communities, warns that the current DSS framework is neither equitable nor sustainable - failing many disabled individuals and their families. The group's recommendations prioritise improving needs assessments, addressing service inequities, and providing flexible funding to support individual requirements. These reforms are critical for better aligning the system with the realities faced by those who rely on disability support services and ensuring that all those who meet the definition of disability receive the care they desperately need.

“This is a pivotal moment for addressing the inadequacies of the current DSS framework,” said Fiona Charlton, President of ANZMES. “We are calling on the Ministry to adopt a more inclusive, transparent, and responsive system that accounts for all individuals living with a disability, and their families.

Key Recommendations in the Submission:

1. Fair and Transparent Needs Assessment Processes: The coalition advocates for greater flexibility in assessment settings, improved pre-assessment communication, and tools that reflect the diversity and fluctuating nature of disabilities.

2. Recognition of Carers' Needs: Acknowledging the essential role of carers and incorporating their financial, emotional, and physical wellbeing into the assessment process.

3. Flexible Funding Reform: Ensuring funding allocations address individual needs eectively, including technology, accessibility supports, and a clear appeals process for denied funding.

4. Addressing Service Gaps: Introducing equitable solutions to overcome the "postcode lottery" that leaves many regions underserved.

The coalition’s submission is further supported by the Critical Issues and Challenges in Current DSS: A Consumer Perspective, report sent to the Ministry in August 2024. This report amplifies the lived experiences of disabled individuals, carers, and whānau, underscoring the urgent need for reform.

“We cannot aord to overlook these issues any longer,” continued Charlton. “Disabled individuals and their families have waited far too long for a system that truly supports their needs. This is an opportunity for the government to show leadership and deliver meaningful reforms now and for future generations.

By addressing these issues now, the government has a chance to create a more equitable and inclusive system. This is about dignity, respect, and ensuring everyone in our community has the support they need to thrive.”

The coalition invites government ocials, community leaders, and the wider public to review the submission and lend their voices to this critical advocacy eort. Together, we can create a Disability Support System that reflects the principles of kotahitanga—unity and inclusivity.

The coalition of organisations—including ADHD New Zealand, ANZMES, Autism New Zealand, Complex Chronic Illness Support, Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes New Zealand, Epilepsy New Zealand, Foetal Anti-Convulsant Syndrome New Zealand, FASD-CAN Incorporated Aotearoa, Rare Disorders NZ, and Tourettes Association of New Zealand—represents a diverse range of conditions that currently fall through the cracks of the existing DSS framework.

