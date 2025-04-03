Health Decision Makers Should Heed Conclusions In Primary Healthcare Report

General practice owners encourage Health Minister Simeon Brown to read and act on a report which lists the many benefits of investing in primary healthcare.

The NZ Initiative report correctly concludes that a strong, accessible, and equitable primary care system will improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance the quality of life for all New Zealanders.

“The Heart of Healthcare: Renewing New Zealand’s Primary Care System is a considered analysis of the history which led to the current crisis in primary healthcare, explains the reasons why it’s this bad, and suggests ways to fix it. The General Practice Owners Association agrees with many parts of report, which is a valuable addition to the discussion,” said Dr Angus Chambers, Chair of GenPro..

Areas of agreement are that:

General practice directly saves lives, extends life spans, and generates substantial economic benefits. Any attempt to reform primary care without considering the complexity of GP work, their extensive training requirements, and the importance of sustained doctor-patient relationships will fail to build a sustainable GP workforce.

The current state of the GP workforce demands immediate and comprehensive action to ensure the sustainability of New Zealand’s primary healthcare system and the wellbeing of both practitioners and patients.

The current primary care funding model in New Zealand is contributing to widening health inequities, reduced access to care, and increased pressure on hospital services.

Other reforms should enhance IT systems, improve access and equity, embrace innovation while maintaining continuity of care, support GPs to prevent burnout, and strengthen the connection between primary and secondary care.

“Patients are fed up with waiting weeks to see a GP, their local GP closing down or restricting services, not being able to enrol at a local GP, and very short consultations. The NZ Initiative report is right to define the problems and focus on how to improve the situation,” Dr Chambers said.

GenPro looks forward to working with the Minister of Health to find ways to improve primary healthcare to enhance patient outcomes.

GenPro members are owners and providers of general practices and urgent care centres throughout Aotearoa New Zealand. For more information visit www.genpro.org.nz

