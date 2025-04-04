21,000 Would Benefit From Proposed Changes To New Zealanders Access To Contraceptives

Pharmac is consulting on a proposal that would make it easier for thousands of New Zealanders to access contraceptives.

Pharmac’s Clinical Lead – Medicines Management, Melissa Copland, says that the changes would improve access, and remove barriers for people who use IUDs.

“The changes we are proposing would mean people would be able to get Mirena and Jaydess IUD directly from their doctor or nurse, during their appointment.

“Under the current system, people need to get a prescription, pick their IUD up from a pharmacy, and then bring it back to the clinic to get it placed.

“We know that this extra step can lead to delays and barriers to accessing IUDs for some people.

“Funding the Mirena and Jaydess IUDs on the Practitioners Supply Order (PSO) list will make it faster and easier for New Zealanders to access these IUDs and make access consistent with other long-acting contraceptives.”

The Practitioners Supply Order (PSO) list allows health care practitioners to get funded medicines for use in their clinics. Pharmac is also proposing to increase the number of Jadelle contraceptive implants that clinics can order on PSO.

“We have been told that some clinics place a large number of Jadelle implants each week. These clinics often have to make multiple orders, which can take a lot of time,” says Copland.

“This is why we are proposing to increase the number of Jadelle that clinics can order on PSO, as it will reduce how many orders need to be made and save these clinics time.”

The Government provided additional funding to Pharmac in June 2024 to fund new medicines and widen access to medicines that are already funded. The funding boost covers medicines for both cancer and non-cancer health conditions.

The consultation closes on 4pm on Friday 25 April. If the decision is approved, we expect these changes will be made from 1 July 2025.

Proposal to make it easier to access Mirena and Jaydess IUDs (contraceptives)

