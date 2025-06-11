Pedal With Purpose: Ride For MS 2025 To Support New Zealanders Living With Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis New Zealand (MSNZ) invites you to take part in an unforgettable fundraising journey.

MSNZ is proud to partner with Inspired Adventures for Ride for MS 2025, an extraordinary opportunity for New Zealanders to explore the wonders of Cambodia while raising vital funds to support people living with multiple sclerosis in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Taking place from 3 - 10 November 2025, this once-in-a-lifetime cycle through Cambodia invites Kiwis to get on their bikes and explore the rich history, culture, and beauty of Southeast Asia.

However, this isn’t just a cycling adventure in a beautiful location! Each participant takes part in raising funds for Multiple Sclerosis NZ, helping to drive positive change and support people living with MS across New Zealand. The money raised will help MSNZ continue its vital work in advocacy, education, and support.

Participants will cycle through awe-inspiring sites like Angkor Wat, explore lush jungle trails, connect with local communities, and build lasting friendships with fellow cyclers - all united by a shared goal: a better future for people with MS.

Whether you're personally affected by MS, want to support a loved one, or are simply looking for a meaningful challenge, Ride for MS 2025 is your chance to step up, speak out, and make a difference. What’s more, until 30th June, you can register for only $1 – that’s a saving of $389 – but places are limited so register now!

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Join the Adventure. Fund the Change.

Register now at: https://inspiredadventures.com.au/event/msnz-cambodia-2025/

Reference:

My Fundraising Story – The Ripple Effect of a Garage Sale!

© Scoop Media

