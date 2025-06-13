St Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne Signs Agreement With NZ MedTech Veriphi To Boost Medication Safety For Cancer Patients

St Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne has signed a 12-month supply agreement with New Zealand MedTech company Veriphi, to deploy its breakthrough intravenous medication verification technology in the hospital’s sterile oncology compounding pharmacy.

The agreement marks the first commercial hospital contract for Veriphi, which has spent more than a decade developing an innovative analyser that uses laser spectrometry, AI and cloud computing to verify the identity and concentration of IV drugs in real time. The goal: reduce preventable harm from medication errors and improve dosing accuracy for vulnerable cancer patients.

St Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne, a tertiary public healthcare provider with more than 880 beds and over 5,000 staff, is part of St Vincent’s Health Australia – the country’s largest not for-profit health and aged care provider.

“St Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne is excited to be working with technology company Veriphi to improve medication safety in our sterile oncology compounding pharmacy,” said Andrew Cording, Chief Pharmacist from St Vincent’s.

“The safety of our patients, including medication safety, is a top priority for St Vincent’s, so we are proud to be working with world-leading technology.”

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to innovation and safety in cancer care, with Veriphi’s system designed to support pharmacists and clinical staff in verifying complex, high-risk medications.

“We are delighted to be working with St Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne,” said Greg Shanahan, Managing Director of Veriphi. Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Our values regarding the protection of patient safety from medication error align perfectly with St Vincent’s. We are proud to collaborate with an organisation whose culture and focus on patient outcomes are supported by Veriphi’s breakthrough technology.”

Medication errors remain one of the most serious – and preventable – threats to patient safety worldwide. Intravenous drugs, particularly those used in oncology, require precise handling and verification to avoid harm. Veriphi’s analyser brings a new layer of safety, enabling hospitals to verify each dose at the point of compounding before administration to patients.

The St Vincent’s partnership marks a major milestone for Veriphi’s commercial rollout, with further expansion plans underway across Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

Veriphi is currently raising funds to expand its impact around the globe. New Zealand and Australian residents can invest at pledgeme.co.nz.

