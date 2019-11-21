Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Will a new suicide plan bring down the numbers?

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 9:59 am
Article: RNZ

From The Detail, 5:00 am today

Ardern at the beehive theatrette lectern holding up the document

Jacinda Ardern announcing the Suicide Reduction Report Photo: RNZ / DOM THOMAS

The new boss of the Suicide Prevention Office has a big job ahead of her: turning around New Zealand’s alarming suicide rate.

Listen duration 20:29

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in either
MP3 format or in OGG format.

But with the Government opting not to set a target for reducing the numbers, how will former Manawatū coroner Carla na Nagara measure success?

Her task is a massive one.   

In New Zealand, the coroner releases provisional suicide statistics each year.

“This year to June, we had 685 people who took their own lives. That’s the highest since the coroner started recording these statistics in 2007,” says Newsroom’s Laura Walters.

“That’s not the highest rate ever in New Zealand. We did have quite high numbers back in the 80s and 90s, and in the late 90s things started to go back down, and once we hit the mid-2000s they started rising again.

The numbers for Māori and young people are worse.

“The general population suicide rate is 13.93 per 100,000 people. For Maori, that goes up to 28.23 … so that is significantly higher.

“We talk about the suicide statistics as numbers, but it’s obviously really important to say that each of these numbers represents a human life and that impacts families, whanau, and communities.”

The establishment of the Suicide Prevention Office came from the government’s inquiry into the country’s mental health and addiction services. The formation of the office, which currently sits within the Ministry of Health, was one of 40 recommendations resulting from the inquiry.

“Obviously [the inquiry] went far more broadly than specifically suicide – it was looking at mental health – but within that were some specific recommendations around suicide prevention.”

Walters says the government’s response to the inquiry was matched by investment to the tune of $1.3 billion, but just $40 million of that was specifically earmarked for suicide prevention.

“The big thing that came out of this was the suicide prevention strategy, Every Life Matters, and that will be looking at how that $40m is spent.”

After being appointed to the role, Ms na Nagara did a series of media interviews, which Walters says lines up with how she wants to approach the job.

“That really speaks to her strategy and her priorities. When I asked her what her top priority was, she said that it was about communication.

“Having that more complex, nuanced, and informed discussion which sometimes is hard to have. We want to simplify everything … but she’s saying, ‘actually, that doesn’t help with suicide. It’s incredibly complex’.

Walters says when she asked Ms na Nagara what she hoped to achieve, she rolled out the government line – which is essentially, that only zero suicides are acceptable.

“And I said, ‘Yeah that’s great… but it’s definitely not going to happen anytime soon, so do you have any internal KPIs?’

“She said, ‘Look.  For me, success is dropping this rate… but we know that that’s not going to happen straight away.”

Where to get help:
·         Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason. 
·         Lifeline: 0800 543 354  or text HELP to 4357
·         Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.
·         Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202
·         Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)
·         Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz
·         What's Up: online chat (3pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 helpline (12pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-11pm weekends)
·         Kidsline (ages 5-18): 0800 543 754 (24/7) 
·         Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254
·         Healthline: 0800 611 116
·         Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Made possible by the RNZ/NZ on Air innovation fund

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Julie Webb-Pullman: Jacinda, THAT Tweet, And Gaza

The MFAT tweet condemning rocket fire from Gaza while failing to condemn the Israeli extrajudicial assassinations and civilian killings that generated Islamic Jihad’s rocket-fire in defensive response, reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of New Zealand’s so-called “even-handed” foreign policy and practice towards Palestine. More>>

Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

ALSO:

Peace Plan: Ten Ways To Tackle Online Hate

A Helen Clark Foundation project to reduce online harm will be presented today in competition at the Paris Peace Forum... 'The Christchurch Principles' is the only Australasian initiative out of the 120 international projects chosen to be highlighted at the forum. More>>

ALSO:

Good Death: A Historical Perspective On Euthanasia

Some critics of the bill present religious and moral objections against euthanasia, while proponents have focused on the trauma and pain of terminally ill patients and their families. All these arguments have a long history. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 